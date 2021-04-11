How 3.6 million Indian citizens were stripped of some of their rights overnight









© Provided by The Independent



When Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of his country’s diaspora in the Netherlands in 2017, he urged them all to sign a document that would give them almost all the same rights as a full Indian citizen, in recognition of their heritage and their ties to the homeland.

Overseas citizenship of India The (OCI) map, he told them, is your age-old link to India. This knot should not be opened or weighed against money and change, it mentionned. People who live here can have a different colored passport, but a different passport cannot change blood relations.

First introduced in 2005, the card was seen as bridging the dual citizenship divide – something India does not allow. It works a lot like a US green card or UK permanent residence card, giving members of the Indian diaspora all the same rights as an Indian national except to own farmland, vote and get government jobs. .

That all changed last month, however, when, without consultation, the government issued a legal notice for the first time restricting the rights of around 3.6 million OCI cardholders.

The new rules aim to extend the control by Modi administrations over the ability of OCI cardholders to engage in certain activities deemed controversial. This prevents them from engaging in Tabligh missionary work – Tablighi e Jamaat is a large international body of Islamic missionaries.

It also bans them from journalistic or research activities unless they request and receive express permission from a government agency that oversees the activities of foreigners in the country, and where normal visa holders must register. .

And it will also be more difficult for them to secure places to study in higher education in India, forcing them to apply for seats reserved for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) rather than in the general category.

Siddharth Varadarajan, 55, an Indo-American journalist and founding editor of the online news portal The Wire, says there has been no clarity on how people like him might be affected since the publication of changes on March 4.









© Provided by The Independent

Indo-American journalist Siddharth Varadarajan fears new rules may be used against journalists and researchers to curb dissent





There are hundreds and possibly thousands of OCIs living and working in India for Indian companies and universities whose status has been ambiguous, he says. The independent. OICs, for example, were told that government permission was needed to conduct research. But what constitutes research is not defined.

Many OCI cardholders are unlikely to be directly affected by the new rules, but the way they have been abruptly changed has worried them.

Shashank, 30, is a British national of Indian origin who applied for the Overseas Citizenship of India (OIC) card around ten years ago when he moved to the UK to study at university. Because my parents, family, everyone is back in India, OCI card gives me the right to visit them. It also gives me the right to pursue any sort of business activity in the future, he says.

He says the new restrictions make him worried about what more the government can do in this regard. What bothers me are the rights that are being taken away … these have been granted to OICs.

Naren Thappeta, a 56-year-old US citizen and OCI card holder, sees this decision as a nationalist step in the wrong direction that fails to recognize that life is much more vibrant right now and with virtual connectivity the borders are becoming increasingly less relevant to people’s normal lives. The government will take a very moralistic position. He will ask: If you are so serious about Indian citizenship, then why don’t you give up your foreign citizenship ?, he said.









© Provided by The Independent

Naren Thappeta, US Citizen and OCI Card Holder with his two daughters and wife in Bengaluru, India Provided by Naren Thappeta





But the point is, for knowledge workers like me, borders don’t matter. I am 56 years old and have lived in India for 21 years. Over the next five to ten years, I might want to move to the United States to stay closer to my daughters. And for the next five to ten years, maybe I’ll go back to India to stay closer to my parents.

When approached by The independent With a series of detailed questions about the BEC changes, India’s Home Ministry did not respond at time of publication.

But not everyone, even among OCI card holders, disagrees with the government’s decision. You must accept that people who have chosen to acquire citizenship outside [India], even though they knew they would lose their Indian citizenship, did so [with] a conscious mind, says Abhishek Gupta, a 32-year-old Australian national and OCI card holder. It’s not like the government is unfair or anything.

Inevitably, there are those who will see this move as the latest from the ruling BJP party by Modis to crack down on dissenting voices. He has already targeted organizations that research human rights issues. Amnesty Internationals accounts in September of last year.

While the government said the NGO broke the law by circumventing the rules on foreign donations, the move came shortly after Amnesty India issued reports criticizing the government for its record in Kashmir and the role authorities in the murder. Delhi riots in February 2020.

Varadarajan says the move is about sending a message and reflects what he calls governments paranoia. Modi was happy to cultivate OICs as long as he trusted their political support, he said. But with the OICs echoing some of the dissatisfaction with government policies that many Indians feel in India, the BJP wishes to send a message that there may be a cost to paying for the fees that come with status as a ‘OCI can easily be removed.