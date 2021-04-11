China hits Alibaba with record $ 2.8 billion fine for acting like monopoly





Originally Posted: APR 10 21 06:22 ET Updated: APR 10 21 07:47 ET By Mark Thompson and Pauline Lockwood, CNN Business (CNN) –China has orderedAli Babapay a record fine of 18.2 billion yuan ($ 2.8 billion) afterantitrust regulatorsfound that the online shopping giant had behaved like a monopoly. Chinese state media reported on Saturday that the State Administration for Market Regulation imposed the sanction following an antitrust investigation into Alibaba’s “exclusivity agreements” that prevented traders from selling. products on competing e-commerce platforms, a practice known as “pick one of two”. The fine is equivalent to 4% of Alibaba’s sales in China in 2019, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, and overshadows the previous one.record penalty of $ 975 millionawarded to US chipmaker Qualcomm in 2015. Beijing has tightened the screws on China’s national tech champions in recent months, amid a regulatory crackdown that President Xi Jinping described as one of the country’s top priorities for 2021. Last month,Xi urged officialsstep up efforts to regulate online businesses in order to maintain social stability. Co-founded bylegendary entrepreneur Jack Ma, Alibaba is one of the largest and most successful private enterprises in China. By giving such a telling example, Chinese regulators are sending a clear message that they intend to tame the country’s most powerful companies. Ma has kept a very low profile since Ant Group, Alibaba’s financial subsidiary, was forced to pull outwhat would have been the biggest IPO in the worldlast November, after criticizing Chinese regulators. Ma has only made a brief public appearance since.in a video in january, and Ant Group, which owns the hugely popular Alipay digital payment app, has been ordered to overhaul its business. In oneopen letter published on Saturday, Alibaba said the company cooperated with the investigation and accepted the sanction “with sincerity and will guarantee our respect for the determination.” “Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without strong government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support of all of our constituencies has been crucial to our development. For this we are grateful and respectful. “, he added. “It is not lost on us that today’s society has new expectations for platform companies, as we must take more responsibility for the economic and social development of the nation.” Beijing has long been concerned that the influence of tech companies on the financial sector will make this sector vulnerable – for example, the ant now controls more than half of the mobile payments market in China and officials have been looking for ways to contain it. Other tech companies could be the next in the crosshairs. Regulators questioned Tencent and Pinduoduo executives, punished TikTok owner Bytedance and Baidu with fines for alleged monopoly behavior in business acquisitions, and introduced new rules that could govern the operations of many companies. technological. Tencent iswould have been scrutinizedfor alleged monopoly practices on its social network application WeChat. The company, which dominates online payments in China through WeChat Pay and owns extremely popular mobile games, said in a statement last month that a recent meeting with regulators was “voluntary.” “Tencent had meetings with regulators on a regular basis, and it was a regular meeting,” he said. “We discussed a wide range of topics, mainly focused on promoting innovation and creating a healthy environment for the evolution of the industry. Tencent has always and will continue to conduct our operations in accordance with the laws. and regulations in force. “ Laura He and Michelle Toh contributed reporting. CNN wire

