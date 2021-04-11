Trump in 2024? He only says that a ‘Republican’ will win





PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) Former President Donald Trump asserted his claim on the Republican Party in a closed-door speech to donors on Saturday night, making his populist politics and dog-slash policy key to the future Republican success.

Trump also bolstered his commitment to the GOP in his speech, according to prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press, which comes as Republican officials seek to downplay an intra-partisan feud over Trump’s role in the party, his engagement in the GOP’s fundraising and its plans for 2024. Although Trump’s advisers report that he will focus on party unity, he rarely sticks to the script.

The key to that triumphant future will be building on the gains our incredible movement has made over the past four years, Trump told hundreds of major Republican donors, according to prepared remarks. Under our leadership, we have welcomed millions upon millions of new voters into the Republican coalition. We have turned the Republican Party into a party that truly fights for all Americans.

The former president gave his remarks behind closed doors at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, in the final speech at the Republican National Committee’s donor summit in Palm Beach. Most of the RNC’s weekend gatherings, by invitation only, were held at a luxury hotel four miles away, but attendees were bused to Trump’s club for his remarks.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also expected to address donors on Saturday night. Earlier in the weekend, a large number of candidates already positioning themselves for a 2024 presidential election made appearances. Besides DeSantis, potential White House candidates included South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton. Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy and the Senses. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina also spoke.

In his Friday night remarks, Cotton looked into the GOP’s culture wars, attacking Democratic positions on transgender youth, voter identification laws and Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star Game. to protest Republican election laws, just as Trump does in his prepared remarks. .

While a major faction in the Republican Party hopes to overtake the leadership that divides Trump, the venue for the weekend meeting suggests that the GOP, at least for now, is not ready to replace Trump as the undisputed leader. and main fundraiser.

Trump’s team reports that his remarks are aimed at strengthening his continued leadership role in Republican affairs, a clean break with former presidents.

Saturday’s speech will be a welcome speech to Republican donors visiting Mar-a-Lago to hear directly from President Trump, ”Trump adviser Jason Miller said. Palm Beach is the new center of political power, and President Trump is the Republican Party’s best messenger.

Despite Saturday’s intended message, Trump’s commitment to the GOP is far from certain.

Earlier this year, he raised the possibility of creating a new political party. And just a month ago, the Trumps Political Action Committee sent letters to the RNC and others asking them to immediately stop and refrain from unauthorized use of the name, image and / or the likeness of President Donald J. Trumps in any fundraising, persuading and / or speaking.

GOP officials have repeatedly tried to downplay tensions over fundraising and to see Trumps’ involvement as a sign that he is ready to lend his name to the party. At the same time, Trump continues to aggressively accumulate campaign money to fuel his own political ambitions.

Trump has also regularly attacked his Republican critics in recent weeks, particularly Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican No.3 Liz Cheney. Neither attended the weekend’s donor summit.

Trump did not attack Cheney or McConnell or any Republican in Saturday’s speech, at least according to his scripted remarks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos