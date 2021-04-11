Tareen a political pawn to replace Buzdar: Ahsan





LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) general secretary Ahsan Iqbal has claimed Jahangir Khan Tareen is a political chess piece to replace Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar.

Speaking to a press conference here on Saturday, however, he clarified that Jahangir Tareen had not asked for any help from the PML-N, and that all of these things were just rumors and speculation. He mocked that Imran Khan would do justice to Jahangir Tareen as he did to his cousin Majid Khan.

The PML-N leader demanded the suspension of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar for violating the Supreme Court (SC) order on the restoration of local governments (GL). He said that on March 25, the SC had reinstated 58,000 local government officials in the Punjab. Several days have passed since the decision, but the Punjab government still refused to implement it, he regretted.

He said that by failing to implement the SC decision, Imran Niazi and Usman Bazdar were in contempt of court and the Supreme Court should remove them, as Yusuf Raza Gilani was impeached as prime minister for non- compliance with his order.

Ahsan said Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for the economic disaster and political instability in the country.

Imran Khan does not fight against the mafias but against Pakistan, its citizens, their future development and the CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor], Said Ahsan. He said that Imran Khan himself was the biggest Mafia and was the leader of the incompetent Mafia. He alleged that the government assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to keep the defense and development budget frozen until 2026.

Ahsan said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was intact as a powerful force. Whichever party separates from the PDM, it should pay a heavy price, he said. He said the PDM would start political activities after Ramazan.

Yes, when the PPP refused to step down, the long march had to be postponed, he said, adding that if anyone had love for the country, they should understand that the solution in Pakistan was only to organize free and fair elections.

Ahsan made it clear that the PML-N was not the enemy of the army but the enemy of military intervention in politics. He said action should be taken against those who kidnapped 20 presidents using the state apparatus and that government officials involved in the heinous act should be punished.

The government will increase the electricity tariff by four rupees per unit. This will increase the theft of electricity, he said, adding that the way he was leading retaliatory actions, political clashes and economic disaster, it appears he wanted investors to take all the money out. from the country. He said that today the world sees Pakistan in the North Korean club.

We have a duty to tell the world that there is a stable government and a good economy, he said and added that today our national power was being crushed. Imran Khan sometimes becomes a preacher of Khilafat-e-Rashida and sometimes of the state of Medina, while during his time 20 million people had slipped below the poverty line.

He said if the national security program was to be saved, then the incompetent mafia should be wiped out and the economically savvy government should be brought back.

He announced that when the PML-N came to power, it would form commissions and that all government officials who acted on the illegal orders of the PTI would be sacked.

He said all political forces would come together to send the incompetent government through the option of resignations, which was like an opposition nuclear weapon.

He said if a political party backed down on this decision, it would fall like a fortress of sand. He said the opposition division directly benefited the government.

When asked about Maryam Nawaz, he said she was fine and would visit Karachi soon. He said the PTI faced internal contradictions and would soon be torn apart by internal turmoil.

