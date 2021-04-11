Michael “can’t sleep well” at night

Following massive criticism from “Sopagate”, EU Council President Charles Michel regretted his conduct during a meeting of EU leaders with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday. “If it’s possible, I’ll go back and fix it,” Michael told several European business media, including Italian. Only 24 minerals And german Handlesplot.

“I assure you that I haven’t slept well the night since this incident and that the image has changed in my head dozens of times. I will accept my role in responsibility, ”the EU President told the crowd. Ursula van der Leyon, the head of the European Commission, reluctantly stared at the cameras in the chair next to Erdogan at the Turkish Presidential Palace. Van der Leyne did not have an armchair available, so she had to sit on a sofa a short distance from Erdogan and Michael.

“I had a few seconds to decide which position to take. I had the impression that a reaction to the long diplomatic missions before our arrival would have been questioned. Also, I didn’t want to take a patriarchal approach towards Mrs Van der. Lyon ”, so Michael now. However, he respects other opinions and understands criticism of his behavior, just like Michael. “I am so sorry. I have already expressed my condolences to Van der Lion and all the women.”

There was little left in the content of the meeting

Unfortunately, this incident contributed to the loss of substance of the meeting with President Erdogan, who regretted the President of the Council of the EU. “In recent months, we have been genuinely concerned about the tensions in the Mediterranean and we fear that we are on the verge of a catastrophic event. The purpose of the visit to Ankara is to resume a positive dialogue with Turkey. Michael said.

Michael did not want to repeat the words of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who described Erdogan as a “dictator”, but stressed that the EU expects “progress on human rights and fundamental liberties”.