President Joko Widodo visited the public kitchen of Baznas in Ile Ape, NTT





KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo visited displaced victims of the disaster in Amakaka village, Ape Island district, Lembata Regency, East Nusa Tenggara on Friday (9/4), which is one of the places affected by the disaster caused by tropical cyclone Seroja. There, the President also visited the Baznas public kitchen which was installed in the Ape Island sub-district office. The head of state and related officials examined the impact of the damage on the village located in the Lembata regency. “This afternoon, I was in the village of Amakaka where the flash flood disaster in the Lembata regency claimed the most lives,” Joko Widodo said in his statement on Sunday (11/4) . The Head of State also expressed his condolences for the tragedy which befell the victims. I would like, personally and representing the government, to express my deep sadness for the victims. May his spirit be accepted by God, may he be given the best place, and may those who remain receive sincerity and patience, he said. Read also: Data on victims of the Malang earthquake: 8 dead and 25 injured During his visit, President Jokowi visited local residents who are currently in refugee camps at the Ile Ape district office. The president wants to make sure that the conditions of the refugees and all their needs are met. President Jokowi also listened to a number of complaints from the local community which will then be followed up during the handling process. For the evacuation, it was also confirmed that the logistics were sufficient. Only earlier there were people who said their fuel was expensive. I accept (the entry), he said. Previously, the Zakat National Agency (Baznas) had deployed an integrated team to assist victims affected by disasters in a number of NTT areas. Baznas Integrated Team consists of several Baznas Disaster Response Teams spread across various provinces and districts / cities in Indonesia. Baznas works in synergy with several institutions / agencies to maximize the victim evacuation process. In addition, Baznas also provides various social services such as health services, trauma recovery for children, health assistance, places of worship, and distributes basic assistance and needs of victims during evacuation. . Read also: The cause of the Malang earthquake according to ITS Surabaya disaster researcher Public kitchens and water kitchens are also attention of Baznas to support efforts to help victims. The distribution of food and basic necessities to the victims is also a concern of the Baznas, in particular for the elderly, pregnant women and children who need various necessities.

