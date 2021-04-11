It’s good to know PM now thinks lockdown isn’t a solution, but his style of trial and error has been disastrous

It is true that the Prime Minister is a passionate learner. But the problem is, he learns by trial and error. He embarked on the unfortunate demonetization in the sincere hope that it would help produce the desired results. In the first place, he did not see fit to consult those who were in the know. Even when there were consultations, he ignored all opinions that did not approve of such a drastic decision. In the end, it took him thousands of lives and the destruction of the national economy to learn that demonetization was no way to fight black money. Having realized the insanity, he never uttered a sentence about it because he had learned his lesson.

Likewise, the Prime Minister has now realized that a second lockdown is not an option to tackle the new wave of Covid infection, by all indications much more dangerous than the first. The daily workload is close to 1.5 lakh, and it is likely that this will only increase in the next few days.

It is estimated that the country will need 5,000-10,000 beds per day for intensive care and the corresponding oxygen supply (assuming 5-10% of affected patients would require hospitalization. This prompted experts to warn that such an eventuality could cause our healthcare system to collapse Already, several states, including the national capital, are reporting problems with the availability of hospital beds.

When Modi first announced the popular curfew as a precursor to a full-fledged national lockdown, we only had a negligible number of infections, which could have provided an opportunity to approach the problem in a meaningful way. more realistic and to plan a more efficient and humane solution to the problem at hand. Instead, the panic button was immediately pressed, which didn’t give people and the economy time to make any adjustments.