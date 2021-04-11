Change and revolutions: part – I





By Dr Naazir Mahmood

In his recent episode of receiving calls from the public, Prime Minister Imran Khan made some unpleasant remarks. His ideas about the causes of rape and how obscenity and vulgarity are responsible for sex crimes were unexpected and unwarranted.

There has been a lot of condemnation and activity on social media against notions of the Prime Minister, but little has been said or written about his references to the French and Iranian revolutions. He informed his listeners and viewers of how during the French and Iranian revolutions thousands of people were beheaded so that some Tabdeeli could take place.

It is no longer a secret that the PTI has fascist tendencies. Other PTI ministers, such as Faisal Vawda and Murad Saeed, also spoke not long ago of suspending five to ten thousand people so that the PTI could speak out unhindered to materialize the promised change. The hatred of parliamentary democracy and the democratic practice of holding elections is also anathema to them. The Prime Minister has expressed his dislike of holding elections more than once every five years or so. He gives examples from China and Singapore where a leader could be running the business for decades.

In a series of columns here, we’ll discuss the concepts of change and revolutions in history, and see how our prime minister’s valid ideals border on a travesty of reality. We will see how some promises of change and revolutions so romanticized by our Prime Minister turn out to be a blood sport and how human lives are sacrificed at the altar of lofty ideals rarely achieved. Those who promise change or revolution through bloody upheaval attempt to establish a ruthless regime that ends up devouring its own children.

It is not a good idea to limit the political debate to academics only. Ordinary people should be able to understand that political ideas and ideologies reshape and reshape their own lives by living in communities, countries and the world itself. Politics should essentially be about change, otherwise it becomes just a power struggle. The desire and promise of change must be at the heart of any meaningful policy. As Karl Marx asserted in his Theses on Feuerbach (1845), philosophers have interpreted the world only in various ways; the goal, however, is to change it.

The desire and promise of change also raises difficult questions. How desirable is change? Will the change lead to decline or growth? Is it going to trigger decomposition or progress? Will a majority of people resist or welcome it? In many cases, people simply turn their faces against the change and yearn to go back to an earlier time. Then there are questions about defining decline and growth, or decline and progress. It seems that the idea of ​​change promised by Imran Khan was actually change in decline and decay rather than growth and progress.

Such ideas for change are quite conservative and do not go with the modern concept of progress. It is sad and unfortunate that the leaders of a country peddle such reactionary views in the 21st century. A good political activist, leader or anyone else for that matter should realize that human history is marked by advancement in knowledge, leading to achievements of higher levels of civilization. This is where all change must lead us. In history, various promises of change have led to reforms or a revolution. Reform is a gradual and gradual process of change without fundamentally changing the nature of society.

The literal meaning of the revolution is a turnaround; politically speaking, it refers to dramatic and profound upheavals which in most cases turn violent and lead to a profound transformation of society. But before discussing the concept of revolution, it might be better to talk about reaction which seems more related to the concept of change of our leaders. In politics, the reaction is more a negative attitude towards change; this is an essential feature of conservative thinking, as evidenced by many political parties and groups in Pakistan, as well as the rest of the world.

Such conservative and reactionary thinking represents the desire to conserve, leading to resistance to change itself, while outwardly claiming to be the spearhead of change. Here we have to differentiate between economic growth and social progress. Some conservative and reactionary leaders and even dictators manage to show economic growth, but in political and social terms they represent decadence and decline. Civilian leaders like Modi and Trump or dictators like Generals Pinochet and Zia fall into this category. But the change we promised Pakistan has not even shown economic growth; it is pure decadence and economic, political and social decline.

This type of reaction is equivalent to a requirement of continuity with the past such as a desire to impose a certain dress code on women, to blame them for the violence of which they are victims, to promote a morbid spirituality, to glorify the heroes of the past who are mostly warriors rather than intellectuals. , thinkers or writers. Indirectly, it seeks to eradicate change in the name of custom or tradition. The reaction may also involve an attempt to reclaim the past rather than a modern, progressive future. These leaders are trying to go back and lead a backward nation that ends up becoming even more backward.

Such a position supports a change often inspired by the notion of the golden age. The more he talks about change, the more he refers to it as a way to preserve outdated customs. This philosophy of change is in fact a philosophy of conservatism. This attempts to present a moderate face of reactionary politics that amounts to a defense of the status quo, the current situation. This desire to resist or avoid change is ingrained in human psychology because, in the words of Michael Oakeshott, most people prefer the familiar to the unknown.

As we have seen in Pakistan, the rulers have tried to sell a sense of comfort and security at the cost of gross injustice in society. If you suggest a new policy, say in defense or foreign affairs, it seems threatening to decision-makers, who hide behind custom, honor, nationalism, pride, religion or tradition. Thus long established and habitual practices form a traditional society where customs play a more important role than modern law which becomes subordinate to traditions. Moral and traditional authority becomes a tool of social control.

In traditional societies, people accept something as legitimate because it has always been so; in other words: familiarity breeds legitimacy. Imran Khan’s remarks on obscenity as a cause of rape have satisfied many people’s sense of natural fairness without considering that long-established patterns of behavior need to be disrupted for a change. If you continue to appeal to custom and practice, behaviors will remain as they always have been. No virtue of tradition can justify legally incongruous action in the era of internationally accepted universal values ​​of fundamental and human rights.

To be continued

The writer holds a PhD from the University of Birmingham, UK and works in Islamabad.

E-mail: [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos