IPO: level of satisfaction between Jokowi and the Ministry of Unity

The level of public satisfaction with Jokowi and the ministry’s work program is not in line.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The results of a survey conducted by the Indonesian Political Opinion Agency (IPO) showed that the level of public satisfaction with the performance of the President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the pandemic reached 56%. However, it is not in line with the work programs at ministerial level.

“But the good is can very personal. Why? Because once this was revealed in the work of the coordinating ministry, whether in the economy, the sea, including politics and law, as well as the PMK, there was a huge inequality, ” IPO Executive Director Dedi Kurnia Syah said in an online chat on Saturday (10/4).

Based on the results of a survey conducted from March 2020 to April 2021 among 1,200 respondents, the level of public satisfaction with the performance Jokowi up to 56 percent. From this figure, the IPO divides it into three areas, namely social, economic, political and legal.

However, when respondents were asked about the relevance of the programs run by the Jokowi administration, more people found them inappropriate. Regarding the program, the IPO discussed three programs that were implemented during the pandemic.

“First, the cash assistance, whether it is the BLT of the provincial center, including the BLT of the village, then the distribution of groceries and also the government pre-employment programs,” he explained. .

From there, only 29.9 percent of respondents said cash assistance was right on target. Meanwhile, 51.3 percent of respondents said they were not on target. Meanwhile, in terms of effectiveness, 59 percent of respondents rated the program as effective.

“This means that even if the cash aid is not considered compliant, it is considered effective because the recipient can spend according to their needs,” he said.

Then, the next program studied was the basic food distribution program. Survey results showed that 61.7 percent of respondents rated the program as being right on target. For the level of effectiveness, 63 percent of respondents feel ineffective.

Then he said the pre-employment program was quite alarming because only 23 percent of respondents said the program was right on target. Only 32% said the program was effective. As many as 44 percent of respondents said the program was ineffective.

“This means that the pre-employment program was found to be non-compliant and is also considered ineffective, ie 44 percent declared ineffective,” he said.

The survey results also showed that 68.1 percent of respondents said social safety net programs are prone to corruption. Then, 51% of respondents said the social safety net program was not very helpful. According to him, this meant that they accepted it, but it was not very useful. Then, 54.7 percent of respondents felt that the selection of beneficiaries was not transparent and was not open.

“As far as government programs are concerned, there are more negative things. For example, suspicions related to corruption, it is not important to help, especially not to be transparent and open,” he said. -he declares.