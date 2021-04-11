David Cameron texted Boris Johnson hours after Treasury rejected Covid emergency loan offer

DAVID Cameron contacted a senior Boris Johnson official last year hours after the Treasury rejected his offer for an emergency coronavirus loan.

The ex-PM claimed he was crazy to exclude his employer Greensill from a multibillion pound program and called on ministers to reconsider their decision.

But an explosive message uncovered by The Sunday Times, Cameron wrote: What we need is for Rishi to take a good look at this and ask officials to find a way to make it work.

It was revealed that Cameron sent Chancellor Rishi Sunak several texts to grant his company access to the program – which led the Treasury to reconsider the decision.

It also emerged last night that Cameron and financier Lex Greensill lobbied Health Secretary Matt Hancock to set up a payment system for NHS staff ahead of their payday.

Hancock’s allies say officials were made aware of the private drink meeting that took place in October 2019.

Friends of the ex-prime minister now admit it was a mistake to privately text Chancellor Rishi Sunak about accessing a Covid loan program, friends say.

Mr Sunak voluntarily posted text messages in which it was revealed that he had responded to Cameron, which revealed that he had prompted Treasury officials to review last year’s plans that could help the business.

A close ally of Cameron’s told the FT: I think he would agree that an official letter would have been more appropriate.

This is the first time anyone close to Mr Cameron has spoken publicly about the case despite repeated requests for comment.

He even told friends that his reputation had been tainted by the affair.

A colleague also added that with the huge benefit of hindsight, he now realizes that he shouldn’t have sent multiple texts.

Australian financier Greensill even had a business card that described him as Senior Advisor, Prime Minister’s Office where he had an email address in Downing Street.

A friend said: David believes he has met him once during his tenure as prime minister.

He realized it was around October 2012, when he announced a new financing plan to bolster cash flow for government suppliers.

They added that Cameron could have met him a second time at a professional event.

But Greensill was with him at a conference when he pointed it out, saying, Lex, where are you? Give us a sign. Lex takes care of the whole supply chain issue for us.

Cameron was a paid employee of the company, which exempts him from strict rules on third-party lobbying.

Reports that the ex-PM was due to earn 60 million stock options in Greensill are massively exaggerated, the pal said.

The Greensill company collapsed into administration last month, leaving thousands of jobs at Liberty Steel in jeopardy – where they were the main funder.

Labor said Mr Cameron contacting Sunak on his personal cell phone gave him privileged access. The chancellor’s aides deny any breach of the ministerial code.