Modis 1971 satyagraha for Bangladesh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked enthusiasm among a section of pro-liberation leaders in Bangladesh with his statement in Dhaka on March 26 that he went to jail and did satyagraha for the liberation of Bangladesh. The statement came amid major opposition in the country to its state visit to Bangladesh which the BBC said left at least 12 dead. Well-known pro-liberation leaders have demanded “exemplary punishment” for those opposed to the visit.

Hundreds of thousands of people embraced martyrdom in 1971 to liberate Bangladesh from Pakistani military occupation and make it a country founded on secularism, democracy and human rights. Therefore, the requirement that people should be punished and this too in an “ exemplary ” manner for exercising their democratic right to protest is contrary to the spirit of 1971 and contradicts the reasons why Bangladesh led the one of the greatest wars of liberation in modern history.

The demand of well-known pro-liberation leaders reflected their one-dimensional approach to the glorious Bangladesh Liberation War; that any group in Bangladesh that opposed India on a major issue was anti-liberation, and worse yet, pro-Pakistan. These pro-liberation leaders were further angered that those who opposed the visit had the audacity to oppose it at a time when Sheikh Hasina invited the Indian Prime Minister to Bangladesh to jointly celebrate the visit. Historic 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh.

Pro-liberation leaders have been hasty for several reasons. Shuddhabrata Sengupta in his article “ A Satyagraha and Asatyagraha: Narendra Modi and the Liberation War of Bangladesh ” published by the Indian web portal The Wire on March 27 explained why the pro-liberation forces were hasty in their reaction to the attempt to Modi to ‘fit into the history of the struggle for Bangladesh’. Sengupta based his article on the official story authorized by the Indian government of the 1971 war. In short, he explained why the pro-liberation forces rushed to greet Modi’s satyagraha in 1971 with admiration as follows.

Indira Gandhi was in power during our liberation war. She also emerged at that time as one of the most powerful political leaders of the time. It was quick to react when the Pakistani army began its genocide on the night of March 25-26 under the code name “Operation Searchlight”. His congressional-led government passed a resolution in Lok Sabha on March 30 expressing “full sympathy and support for the people of East Bengal”. The resolution did not endorse “Bangladesh’s declaration of independence … made over the radio by Zia Ur Rahman just four days before.”

The Indian government’s decision not to approve the Declaration of Independence was deliberate. It was taken in the context of the realpolitik of the time which determined the parameters of what India could and could not do to aid the liberation war in Bangladesh. First, the United States and China strongly supported the Pakistani military government which was the vehicle for the historic rapprochement between the United States and China. Second, it was a time when the territorial integrity and sovereignty of a UN member state was of paramount importance to the international community. Nigeria abruptly called off Biafra’s attempt to become independent between July 1967 and January 1970, and the international community has not lifted a finger.

Third, India also failed to recognize Bangladesh because the Bangladeshi government-in-exile, which was sworn in at Mujibnagar in Bangladesh on April 10, 1971, soon after transferred its headquarters to Theater Road in Calcutta. Finally, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman allowed himself to be arrested by the Pakistani army on the night of March 25 to 26. Therefore, New Delhi knew that any preemptive recognition of the Bangladeshi government-in-exile would give the Pakistani military the excuse to condemn Mujib for collaborating with India and impose the death penalty on him.

The United States and China were eagerly following developments, especially what India and the USSR were doing or were supposed to do in the context of Cold War politics. And the chief general of the Indian army (who has not yet become a field marshal), Sam Manekshaw, also called on India Gandhi to be careful not to provoke an Indo-Pakistani war without giving the Indian armed forces enough power. time to prepare. He also informed Indira Gandhi that Pakistan wanted war because the United States and China had promised to support it, which would have prevented India from breaking up Pakistan and helping Bangladesh become independent by entering into war against him in a hurry.

Indira Gandhi and her strategic planners had other steps to take before going to war with Pakistan. First, they needed the Soviet Union firmly behind India, as the United States and China had promised to support Pakistan. Second, they had to convince the major European powers to accept that Pakistan indirectly declared war on India by pushing nearly 10 million refugees into its territory. Indira Gandhi achieved the first goal on August 8, 1971 by signing the Indo-Soviet Friendship Treaty.

Meanwhile, the Mukti Bahini, backed by the people of Bangladesh and backed by the Indian army, managed to weaken the Pakistani army. In October 1971, the Pakistani army was on the run. Indira Gandhi and her strategic planners got Pakistan exactly where they wanted it without giving the United States and China an excuse to intervene on behalf of Pakistan to save Pakistan’s unity, integrity and sovereignty. Europe’s silent approval to go to war on Pakistan in December remained the only part of the puzzle Indira Gandhi had to solve at the end of October 1971 for the liberation of Bangladesh with the Mukti Bahini and the military. Indian fighting together to defeat the Pakistani army.

Indira Gandhi visited France, Belgium, Austria and the United Kingdom in early November 1971. The leaders of these countries did not promise support for India if it attacked Pakistan, but they did. not told Mrs. Gandhi that if India went to war with Pakistan, they would. stands with Pakistan if the United States and China support it. This encouraged Indira Gandhi to form the India-Bangladesh Joint Command or Mitra Bahini on November 21, 1971, under the orders of Lieutenant-General Jagjit Singh Arora for the surgical operation to defeat Pakistan in a swift war without Pakistan and its supporters including the United States and China. capable of saving the integrity of Pakistan.

Narendra Modi was a 21-year-old young man in 1971, a right-wing activist and communal Jan Sangh, who wanted India to go to war with Pakistan immediately after the start of the Bangladesh Liberation War. Jan Sangh also opposed the India-USSR Treaty of Friendship because he was convinced it would be a betrayal of the cause of Bangladesh as he believed the USSR was against recognition of Bangladesh. Modi therefore courted the arrest while protesting for Jan Sangh to cancel the treaty which was a crucial part of India’s successful strategy to defeat Pakistan and help Mukti Bahini liberate Bangladesh.

Therefore, while Modi fully supported the Bangladesh Liberation War, he nonetheless went to prison in opposition, arguably unwittingly, to the successful master plan of the Indian Army-Mukti Bahini which ultimately defeated Pakistan and liberated it. Bangladesh in 1971. His satyagraha to support the Jan Sangh would therefore have derailed Bangladesh’s ultimately successful liberation war. There were also other issues that pro-liberation forces failed to address before condemning opponents of the Indian prime minister’s visit.

Bangladeshis are not ungrateful people. They nevertheless had other genuine reasons to oppose the visit which was their democratic right and ironically, based on the very reasons for which they waged their war of liberation. They fought this war to establish a democratic and secular Bangladesh. Modi, on the contrary, visited Hindu temples during his visit to Bangladesh for motivating voters with Hindutva ideology to defeat Trinamool in the West Bengal elections.

One of Modi’s main interests in Bangladesh was the Mautas, a community of classified caste Hindus or Namasudras, 30 million of whom now live in West Bengal who emigrated from Bangladesh where many of their fellow Matuas still live. Modi visited their main temples at Orakandi in Faridpur and Jessoreshwari temple in Satkhira. The Matuas could determine the outcome of nearly 50 of the 294 seats in the West Bengal Assembly. Modi visited these Matua temples to appease Matua voters in the ongoing West Bengal elections.

Modi’s visits to Hindu temples in Bangladesh can help BJP win Matua’s votes. Visits were nonetheless common. Modi’s Satyagraha in 1971 was unwittingly directed against the Indo-Soviet Friendship Treaty which had played a major role in the glorious Bangladesh Liberation War, while his visits to the temples of Bangladesh were aimed at community policies. which directly contradicted the spirit of this liberation war.

Mr. Serajul Islam is a retired career ambassador.