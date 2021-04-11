Minister calls for LHC guidance for ECP to revoke Nisar and Ishaq Dar notification





Rawalpindi – Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has filed a petition with the Lahore High Court asking for directions to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to de-notify two PML-N politicians Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Ishaq Dar for their breach of oath as parliamentarians.

Addressing a press conference at the PTI Public Secretariat here on Saturday, he said: “Under ECP rules, an elected representative will automatically be removed from office if he does not take the oath within 60 days of notification. ECP regarding the result.

He said Ishaq Dar was in voluntary exile and would have to return to Pakistan to take the oath. He said the ECP is also expected to hold by-elections in the constituency where Ch Nisar Ali Khan was declared the winner, but he has not been sworn in so far. He said the ECP was silent about the disregard for ECP rules by two top PML-N leaders.

Ghulam Sarwar said he had also raised his voice in the British Parliament against the UK’s decision to put Pakistan on the red list to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He said Pakistan had to hire charter flights due to the UK’s national airline PIA ban.

Commenting on the ongoing political struggle in the PTI, he said Jahangir Tareen was still part of the PTI because he had played a central role in raising the party. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to fight the corrupt elements without any discrimination. “Action is being taken not only against Jahangir Tareen in connection with a sugar scam, but notices have also been served on other people including Sardar Nasar Ullah, Pervaiz Elahi and Khusro Bukhtiar and their families,” he said. he declared.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan has ruled out the possibility of creating any front block in PTI. “Aleem Khan also needs to be clear about corruption charges to become a cabinet member,” he said.

Speaking to PDM, the minister was of the opinion that the parties of the PDM were arguing. He said PDM would soon be breaking into pieces. The opposition alliance was unable to force Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down from the country’s top post.

Ghulam Sarwar said the PTI was not focusing on the PDM but on the real issues such as unemployment and rising prices and that the government is committed to overwhelming those issues.

