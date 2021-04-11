Aaron Sorkin tells how “ the Chicago 7 trial ” unfolded thanks to … Donald Trump





It took writer and director Aaron Sorkin fourteen years after meeting Steven Spielberg at his home on a Saturday in 2006 to finally get “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” And according to Sorkin, it finally got together thanks to former President Donald Trump.

“I don’t want to give Donald Trump credit for anything, but he was the one who had Chicago Seven made,” Sorkin told moderator Jimmie Briggs during the The Wrap movie screening series. “Because he would have these protests, he would have these rallies, and there would be protesters at the rallies, and he was starting to get nostalgic for the good old days when they ‘carry this guy here on a stretcher’, ‘I’ I’d like to bullshit him, “Let’s hit him in the face.” “

“Suddenly Americans and Anti-Americans were defined in the old, stupid way, if you protest while singing the national anthem at a football game, if you kneel in silence, you don’t. America, ”Sorkin added.

“Not only that, but – I’m sure I’m not telling you anything that you don’t know – ‘You are ungrateful.’ You are ungrateful to America, as if what they really mean by that is that we white people gave you a chance to make a million dollars playing soccer and that’s how you treat us? As if Colin Kaepernick didn’t work his ass every day of his life to become an elite athlete and he gave up! I gave it up to do the right thing! It knocks me out.

Given the state of the country at the time under Trump, Spielberg convinced Sorkin to move forward. “So Trump and his deception got Steven Spielberg to say it was time to make this movie, and at that point I had made my first movie, he said you were going to make it, and now the riots your problem, ”Sorkin said. “We thought the movie was very relevant last winter when we were making it, we didn’t need it and certainly didn’t want it to become more relevant.”

“But this is clearly the case in May, with the murders of George Floyd and Brianna Taylor, protests and towns all over America, and in a number of these towns, these protesters were once again greeted by anti – riot and tear gas. In the grand finale on January 6, Donald Trump stands in front of a microphone and does exactly what the Chicago 7s were on trial for doing.

“The Chicago 7 Trial” is based on a true story of a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention that turned into a violent clash with police and National Guard and sparked a riot and trial that have pierced the nation. Protest organizers – including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale – were charged with conspiring to incite a riot, and the ensuing trial was one of the most notorious of the history.

Sorkin wrote and directed “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, and it is produced by Marc Platt, Stuart Besser, Matt Jackson and Tyler Thompson.

The film has a cast which includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong, Noah Robbins, Danny Flaherty, Ben Shenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, JC MacKenzie, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall and CJ Wilson alongside Sacha Baron Cohen.

