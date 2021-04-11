Maryam hails Daska by-election victory as ‘respecting the vote’





Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of PML-N

Lahore [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter on Sunday and praised the people of Daska for keeping up the story of “giving the respect to the vote, ”after his party candidate victory in the hotly contested NA-75 Daska by-election, according to unofficial results, Geo News reported.

“Well done, Daska! Congratulations to the zealous and courageous people of [the constituency], Enthused Maryam Nawaz.

“Once again, you have won the battle over the ‘respect the vote’ narrative.

She added that the people of Daska have shown the world how “an attempt was made to steal the honor of the February 19 vote under the supervision of the puppet prime minister. [Imran Khan]. “

Upset for Pakistan’s ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of Imran Khan, his candidate Ali Asjad Malhi on Saturday lost the hotly contested NA-75 seat in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nosheen Iftikhar .

According to the provisional and unofficial results of all 360 polling stations, announced after midnight, around 12:30 am Sunday, Iftikhar managed to get 110,075 votes, while Malhi got 93,433.

The final tally means the PML-N won by a margin of 16,642 votes, Geo News reported.

PML-N’s winning vote percentage has remained between 40% and 58% in the last two elections.

The ruling PTI won 26% and 24% of the vote in the last two elections.

The by-election in the Sialkot constituency had gained national significance after a sample poll in the same constituency on February 19 this year was declared void by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) due to multiple incidents of violence and serious irregularities.

Following the controversy, the ECP ordered the re-election of NA-75. The PTI candidate, however, challenged the ECP’s order in the Supreme Court, but the petition was dismissed on April 2 and the Supreme Court ordered the ballot to be held on April 10 according to schedule. (ANI)

