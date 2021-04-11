Trump in 2024? He only says that a ‘Republican’ will win





PALM BEACH, Florida –

Former President Donald Trump plans to affirm his commitment to the Republican Party and raise the possibility of someone else being the next GOP presidential candidate in a closed-door speech to donors on Saturday night.

Trump’s message, described in prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press, comes as GOP officials seek to downplay an intra-party feud over Trump’s continued leadership in Republican politics, his involvement in party fundraising and his plans for 2024. As Trump’s advisers report, he will focus on the unity party he’s known to step out of the script.

“We are gathered tonight to talk about the future of the Republican Party and what we need to do to put our candidates on the path to victory,” Trump said in prepared remarks. “I stand before you this evening full of confidence that in 2022, we will take over the House and we will recover the Senate and then in 2024, a Republican candidate will win the White House.”

The former president will deliver his remarks behind closed doors at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, in the final speech at the Republican National Committee’s donor summit in Palm Beach. Most of the RNC’s weekend gatherings, by invitation only, were held at a luxury hotel four miles away, but attendees were bused to Trump’s club for his remarks.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also expected to address donors on Saturday night. Earlier in the weekend, a large number of candidates already positioning themselves for a 2024 presidential election made appearances. Besides DeSantis, potential White House candidates included South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton. Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy and the Senses. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina also spoke.

In his Friday night remarks, Cotton looked into the GOP’s culture wars, attacking Democrats’ positions on transgender youth, voter identification laws and Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star. Game to protest Republican election laws, just like Trump is doing in his prep. remarks.

While a major faction in the Republican Party hopes to overtake Trump’s divisive leadership, the location of the weekend’s meeting suggests that the GOP, at least for now, is not ready to replace Trump as undisputed leader. and main fundraiser.

Trump’s team reports that his remarks are aimed at strengthening his continued leadership role in Republican affairs, a clean break with former presidents.

“Saturday’s speech will be a welcome speech to Republican donors visiting Mar-a-Lago to hear directly from President Trump,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said. “Palm Beach is the new center of political power and President Trump is the Republican Party’s best messenger.”

Despite Saturday’s intended message, Trump’s commitment to the GOP is far from certain.

Earlier this year, he raised the possibility of creating a new political party. And just a month ago, Trump’s Political Action Committee sent letters to the RNC and others asking them to “immediately cease and refrain from unauthorized use of the name, the image and / or likeness of President Donald J. Trump in any fundraising, persuading and / or speaking. “

GOP officials have repeatedly tried to play down fundraising tensions and view Trump’s involvement as a sign that he is ready to lend his name to the party. At the same time, Trump continues to aggressively accumulate campaign money to fuel his own political ambitions.

Trump has also regularly attacked his Republican critics in recent weeks, particularly Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican No.3 Liz Cheney. Neither attended the weekend’s donor summit.

Trump did not attack Cheney or McConnell or any Republican in Saturday’s speech, at least according to his scripted remarks.

