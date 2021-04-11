Susi Pudjiastuti takes part in the proposal of the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Industry to merge with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Susi Pudjiastuti respond to news regarding President Joko Widodo or Jokowi obtaining the blessing of the DPR to merge the Ministry of Research and Technology or the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Education and Culture or the Ministry of Education and Culture. Through the social media account Twitter @ susipudjiastuti, the boss of Susi Air shared the information link while suggesting that the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Industry merge with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to become a branch . “Trade and industry can also be submitted to the Foreign Ministry … make it a direction …” wrote Susi Pudjiastuti with lots of thumbs up emoticons. This policy, according to Susi Pudjiastuti, is to reduce import quotas, because what Indonesia needs are not imports but investments. “So that there are no import quotas, what we want are investments and not imports,” wrote Susi Pudjiastuti in the Friday April 9, 2021 upload. Susi Pudjiastuti’s tweet also received a response from a number of other Twitter users, one of the accounts wrote that many ministries could be combined such as Ministry of Social Affairs, Ministry of Empowerment women and child protection and the ministry of disadvantaged villages. Regions and transmigration, as well as other ministries. “Many more can be combined. Social, women’s empowerment, disadvantaged areas, ETC,” the @yankwr account wrote. Many netizens suggested the merger of other ministries, the @ rudolphoramire1 account suggested that the maritime investment be merged with the Ministry of Commerce. “Maritime investment merges with trade,” he wrote. Meanwhile, @capparuni argues that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries can also be combined with the Ministry of Agriculture, “agricultural fisheries can also be combined,” @capparuni wrote. @ KangMas2012 also confirmed Susi Pudjiastuti’s opinion that Indonesia needs investors over imports. “It’s true … with many investors wanting to invest in Indonesia, it means creating jobs and reducing dependence on products imported from abroad, as goods can be produced domestically. .. “, writes the report. “That’s right, ma’am … what we expect from the government, don’t rely too much on IMPORT … give the community a chance, the spya can grow …” wrote the account @ PejuangMasyara1 Meanwhile, another account @ ZainuddinSyahp3 wrote that he believed Indonesia had the potential to become a country with high production capacities, but he regretted the state’s consumer actions. @ ZainuddinSyahp3 also asked Susi Pudjiastuti’s opinion on this, “Ms. Susie, in my opinion, our country has the potential to become a country which has a high production capacity, but why the behavior of the state, in as a consumer country, what about your capital? ”he wrote. Susi Pudjiastuti In response to @ ZainuddinSyahp3’s response, he said the drinking behavior was not the state’s fault, but there were officials behind it. “Not the country … but the officials,” replied Susi Pudjiastuti. HENDRIK KHOIRUL MUHID Also Read: Susi Pudjiastuti Suddenly Talks About External Debt And Oposan Stigma







