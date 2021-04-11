Boris Johnson News – Pub gardens, outdoor dining and hairstyles are relaxing for England | Zoom Fintech





Boris Johnson News – Pub gardens, outdoor restaurants and hairstyles are relaxing for England

Coronavirus Mon Jul 6, 2020 Pints ​​will be poured for pub gardens, restaurants will serve diners outside and long-awaited haircuts will be sought in a major easing of the coronavirus lockdown in England on Monday. Non-essential retail, along with indoor gyms and swimming pools, will also reopen as life takes another leap back to normal along the roadmap to end the restrictions. Libraries, zoos and nail salons will also reopen as more interaction outdoors is allowed, while mixing with other households indoors remains severely limited. Outdoor meals will be allowed (Yui Mok / PA) Businesses and citizens alike have been eagerly awaiting the renewed freedoms, but any fanfare for the relaxations has been somewhat stifled by national mourning for the Duke of Edinburgh. Boris Johnson has postponed his party pint and government communications have been reduced to essential messages after Philips died at the age of 99 on Friday. After months of closure, pubs and restaurants have undertaken renovations to maximize their ability to serve customers outside. But the British Beer and Pub Association estimates that only 40% of pubs in England have the space to reopen for outdoor service. The 10 p.m. curfew rule and the requirement to order a heavy meal with a drink have been removed, but social distancing must be observed. National vacations can resume to some extent, with overnight stays allowed in self-contained accommodation, such as vacation rentals and campsites where indoor facilities are not shared. But these can only be used by members of the same household or the same support bubble. International vacations remain banned until an unknown date, amid a row over the cost of testing plans to aid their return. People will not be allowed to visit their homes, as socialization inside is still prohibited. (PA graphics) The government’s silence during the Duke of Edinburgh’s period of national mourning means that only essential public health measures need to be communicated. Mr Johnson was no longer expected to issue a statement to mark the moment. It will be the third in a series of eases since England’s third national lockout was legally imposed on January 6. The next date on the roadmap is May 17, when indoor socialization will be allowed under the Rule of Six if the Prime Minister deems the immunization schedule to safely break the link between infections. and death. After three months of a full nationwide lockdown, the government said on Saturday that 40 more people had died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. Another 2,589 laboratory-confirmed cases have also been announced. More than 60% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to official figures indicating that 32 million people have received a vaccine.

