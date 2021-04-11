GOR vs OCC Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantastic Cricket Tips & Update 11 for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Game 11





Gorkha 11 will face Porto Cricket Club in the 11th game of ECS T10 Portugal at Estdio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Sunday.

So far, Gorkha 11 has been fairly consistent in ECS T10 Portugal. They started their campaign with three victories at the trot before losing one against Malo. The team led by Madhukar Thapa sit well at the top of the points table and will start as favorites on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Porto Cricket Club made their ECS debut, playing back-to-back games against the Indian Royals. But they just couldn’t go, especially with the bat. While their bowlers did a fair job of limiting the Indian Royals to under 100 in both games, Oporto Cricket Club’s stick just didn’t go up. Premal Rajani and co. need to put their socks up quickly, otherwise they could soon be eliminated from the ECS T10 Portugal.

Teams of your choice

Gorkha 11: Madhukar Thapa (c), Anurag Paudel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Buttdam, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh Hossdam Akb, , Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo

Porto Cricket Club: Premal Rajani (c), Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham, Patrick Butcher , Neil Charles, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Sanath Gunawardena, Muhammad Ali Awan, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon, Syed Rashid

Game eleven predicted

Gorkha 11: Azhar Andani, Imran Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Ghimire (sem.), Absar Alam, Arslan Naseem, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bhardwaj, Manjit Singh, Jagroop Singh, Madhukar Thapa (c)

Porto Cricket Club: John Zinkus, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Premal Rajani (c), Suraj Peshawaria, Raghu Raman, Kanaka Sabhapathy (week), Neil Charles, Adam Mackay, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Euan Mackay

Match details

Match: Gorkha 11 vs. Porto Cricket Club

Date and time: April 11, 2021, 10:00 p.m. IST

Location: Municipal Stadium of Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch report

Although the track at the Estdio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo was a good track, it was not very good. The average score of the first rounds in nine completed ECS T10 Portugal matches on the site is around 91.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GOR vs OCC) Dream11 Team for Gorkha 11 vs Oporto Cricket Club – ECS T10 Portugal 2021.

Fancy suggestion # 1: Raghu Raman, Azhar Andani, Absar Alam, John Zinkus, Imran Khan, Madhukar Thapa, Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta, Neil Charles

Captain: Imran Khan. Vice-captain: Md Siraj Nipo

Fancy suggestion # 2: Raghu Raman, Suman Ghimire, Azhar Andani, Absar Alam, John Zinkus, Imran Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bhardwaj, Neil Charles

Captain: Imran Khan. Vice-Captain: John Zinkus

Posted on April 11, 2021, 07:50 IST Log in / Register to reply

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos