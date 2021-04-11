Fenerbahces Vargas becomes Turkish citizen





ANKARA Cuban player from Turkish volleyball club Fenerbahce Opet, Melissa Vargas, was granted Turkish citizenship on Saturday. In a statement, Fenerbahce said that Melissa Teresa Vargas Abreu, 21, received her Turkish ID card from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the Turkish Volleyball Federation’s candidacy for Vargas was confirmed. Playing in the diagonal passer position, Vargas thanked Erdogan and said she was very happy to be a Turkish citizen and would do her best for the Turkish national volleyball team. Vargas now holds dual nationality. Fenerbahce Volleyball Board Member Simla Turker Bayazit, Fenerbahce captain Eda Erdem Dundar and Vargas’ other teammate Naz Aydemir Akyol were among the guests at the event which was held in the Vahdettin pavilion d ‘Istanbul. Erdogan said he still supports volleyball and that the Turkish national women’s volleyball team will be vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer. Mehmet Akif Ustundag, the Turkish Volleyball Federation, was unable to join the event in Istanbul as he is in quarantine. But after the ceremony, Ustundag sent his best wishes to Turkish volleyball as Vargas is one of the key players in the Turkish league. He also thanked the Turkish President for paying attention to sport. A Fenerbahce player since 2018, Vargas played for the Cuban national team at the 2014 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship held in Italy. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







