Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel escorted out of RNC retirement





Over the weekend, at a highly anticipated donor retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee in Palm Beach, Ohio, Senate candidate Josh Mandel was escorted off the scene while his main opponent, Jane Timken, was escorted off the scene. been allowed to stay, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Axios. .

What We Heard: The invitation-only event is taking place at the Four Seasons Resort, and the RNC has the entire hotel booked. Although Timken, former president of the Ohio GOP, was invited to the event because she is a major donor, Mandel was not, so she was asked to leave, according to one of the sources. .

Despite not having his name on the list, Mandel took the opportunity to spend face-to-face time with major Republican donors while they were all in one place, a source close to his plans said. to Axios. On Friday evening, Mandel and others who did not have identity papers were asked to leave. An RNC spokesperson declined to comment. Mandel’s team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Between the lines: Those who attend the retreat not only have access to big donors, but also to key party players, including former President Trump.

On Saturday evening, the group will travel to Mar-a-Lago, where Trump is expected to deliver remarks and mingle with attendees. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, will also speak.

Why it matters: The incident gives Timken more visibility and access to Trump, which is crucial as he continues to be the party’s rainmaker and most influential player.

He also highlights how Trumps’ efforts to continue leading the GOP have made all interactions with donors very important.

Background: Trump has shown interest in endorsing Timken before, but was ultimately shunned by his son, Donald Trump Jr., and other top advisers.

Mandel and Timken have long been extremely pro-Trump and both have been vying for the approval of the former president, which could be the deciding factor in winning the race to replace Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who recently announced that he would not show up. for re-election.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos