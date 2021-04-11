Japek highway toll name change, Jokowi street name reminder in Abu Dhabi

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The government plans to change the name of the Jakarta – Cikampek (Japek) II or Japek Flyover elevated toll road to Overview of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ).

The replacement appears to recall the use of President Joko Widodo’s name (Jokowi), which has been immortalized as a street name in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Today there is indeed a street named President Street Joko Widodo in UAE. The road from Jokowi to Abu Dhabi has been around since last year.

President Joko Widodo Street is located on one of the main roads, which separates ADNEC (Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center) and the embassy area.

The area is occupied by a number of diplomatic representative offices. The name of this street was previously Al Ma’arid Street (in Indonesian it means exhibition / exhibition) which connected Jalan Rabdan to Jalan Tunb Al Kubra.

At that time, the inauguration of President Joko Widodo Street was led by the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Monday 10/19/2020 at 4:45 p.m. local time.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well as several officials from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Abu Dhabi Municipality attended the event.

“Together they watched the revelation of the red curtain that previously closed the name of the street,” Nur Ibrahim, the coordinator of the information and information function of the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, told through an official written statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Tuesday (10/20/2020).

President Joko Widodo’s road name reflects the close relationship between Indonesia and the UAE, as well as a form of respect by the UAE government to Jokowi in advancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

At the same time, Indonesian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Husin Bagis expressed hope that the appointment of President Joko Widodo’s route to Abu Dhabi will further strengthen and strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. United Arab Emirates.