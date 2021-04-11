No one is targeted for political reasons: Minister – Journal





RAWALPINDI: Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Saturday that the government was not targeting anyone for political reasons.

Speaking at a press conference at Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insafs secretariat on Saturday, the minister said general liability was on as not only Jahangir Khan Tareen, but owners of other sugar factories had received notifications in the sugar scam. investigation.

He said Mr. Tareen was still part of the PTI because he had played a vital role in raising the party.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan held corrupt elements of the party accountable without any discrimination.

Not only is action taken against Mr Tareen in the sugar scam, but notices have also been sent to Sardar Nasar Ullah, Pervaiz Elahi and Khusro Bakhtiar and his family, he said.

He ruled out the possibility of creating an advanced block in the PTI.

He said the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) should immediately rescind the notification of Pakistani Muslim League leaders-Nawaz, Ishaq Dar and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, for failing to be sworn in as members of the Senate and the Punjab Assembly, respectively.

According to the rules of the ECP, an elected public official will be automatically removed from office if he does not take the oath within 60 days of being elected, he said.

The minister said the ECP should hold a by-election in the constituency from which Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was elected.

He said he had raised his voice against Britain’s redlisting of Pakistan to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He said Pakistan had to hire charter flights due to a UK ban on Pakistan International Airlines flights.

Mr. Khan said the Pakistani democratic movement parties were arguing. He said the PDM could not force the prime minister to resign.

He said the PTIs were not focusing on the PDM but on the real public issues such as unemployment and rising prices and that the government was committed to fixing the issues.

Posted in Dawn on April 11, 2021

