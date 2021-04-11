As “ Tika Utsav ” begins, PM Modi publishes 4 requests from compatriots





Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a Twitter message on Sunday to mark Tika utsav, or vaccination festival, which aims to inoculate as many eligible people as possible against the viral disease. The Prime Minister also posted four requests with his message. “Today we start the Tika utsav Across the country. In this round of wrestling against the crown, I have four requests … ”said PM Modi, pasting a link to a version where these requests were listed: Each – Vaccinate one, each – Treat one, each – Save one and creation of micro-containment zones. Explaining what each request entails, PM Modi said that “Every unique vaccine” means helping those (such as the less educated and the young) who cannot get vaccinated; Each unique treatment aims to help those who cannot afford to be vaccinated or who are unfamiliar with available facilities; as part of every One-Save One, the focus is on wearing masks that will help save people’s lives. On the fourth request, PM Modi said people need to lead the creation of micro-containment zones. Wherever a positive Covid-19 case has been reported, the inhabitants of this family and this locality must create a micro-containment zone. “This Tika utsav is the start of a second big fight against Covid-19. We must put special emphasis on personal hygiene as well as social hygiene, ”Prime Minister Modi said in his message. These messages are a reiteration of what Prime Minister Modi told chief ministers during a meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country on Thursday. He said top ministers should learn to deal with criticism, but continue to vaccinate people and increase testing. the Tika utsav was organized on the advice of PM Modi with the aim of vaccinating as many eligible people as possible against the coronavirus amid an increase in cases. In his interaction with chief ministers on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi urged them to focus on immunizing all those over 45 in high workload districts. “Sometimes it helps change the atmosphere. Jyotiba Phule’s birthday is April 11 and April 14 is Baba Saheb’s birthday. Can we organize a ‘Tika utsav: or vaccine festival and create an atmosphere of Tika utsav?” He said. The daily number of positive Covid-19 cases has reached record levels in recent days in India. The country recorded 152,879 new cases of the viral infection on Sunday.

