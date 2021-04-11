Trump-McConnell feud heats up as GOP ‘Kiss the Ring’ retire from donors, PAC endorses Murkowski





A feud between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump heats up after a McConnell-aligned Super PAC on Friday announced support for Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowksi – a candid criticism of Trump – then as the former president strategize to take down his opponents at a GOP Donor Event in Florida.

This weekend, Trump and a number of lawmakers and high-profile GOP supporters are gathering for a Spring Republican National Committee retreat in Palm Springs, Florida.

Participants will discuss unity within the party and upcoming campaign plans after Trump vows to punish his opponents in next year’s GOP primary races. Among those opponents are Murkowski and other Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial in February.

Trump has since vowed to fight lawmakers who have publicly criticized him, pointing to a lingering division within the GOP as the party struggles to break away from the former president’s influence.

McConnell, once seen as a long-time ally, is among those Trump has recently pursued. Last month, Trump said McConnell was “hanging by a thread” and warned Republicans that his endorsement determined “the difference between victory and massive defeat.”

Trump’s criticism of McConnell comes after the Kentucky senator said the former president’s actions on Jan.6 “prompted” a violent crowd of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. Although McConnell did not vote to be sentenced in the impeachment trial, he called Trump “practically and morally responsible” for the riot that left five people dead.

In response, Trump called McConnell an “austere, sullen, and smileless political hack.”

Now, a McConnell-aligned Super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, has publicly endorsed Murkowski in a move that could add even more fuel to the blaze.

Last month Trump said the senator from Alaska was “disloyal and very bad” and confirmed he would campaign against her next year after joining six other Senate Republicans to convict Trump of incitement. to an insurrection.

“She misrepresents her state and her country even worse,” Trump said in March. “I don’t know where the others will be next year, but I know where I will be – in Alaska, campaigning against a disloyal and very bad senator.”

The upcoming Alaska race is believed to be a focal point between McConnell and Trump on the future of the Senate and the Republican Party.

The feud between Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell heats up as Republicans ‘kiss the ring’ this weekend at a GOP donor retreat, a day after a McConnell-aligned Super PAC endorsed the Senator Lisa Murkowski, whom Trump wants to oust for voting to remove him. Above, Trump speaks alongside McConnell at the White House on September 5, 2017. SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images

Many believe Trump has maintained a tight grip on the GOP since leaving.

The former president was the keynote speaker at the February Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). At the event, Texas Senator Ted Cruz said “Trump is going nowhere,” while others praised the former president. A golden statue of him was erected in his honor.

According to GOP strategist Doug Heye, Trump’s control over the party also remained evident at this weekend’s convention in Florida.

“Anyone considering running for president is making the pilgrimage to Florida to kiss the ring and, more importantly, to echo Trump’s rhetoric,” Heye told USA Today. “Those who criticized Trump – people like me – are the outliers,” he added.

Potential presidential candidates who have signed up for retirement include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio.

Mr. McConnell, who also did not attend CPAC in February, was particularly absent from the retreat.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Trump and McConnell for further comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

