Farewell Bambang Brodjonegoro from the Ministry of Research and Technology





Jakarta – Ministry of Research and Technology merged with the Ministry of Education and Culture after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s proposal was approved by the Indonesian Parliament in the closing plenary session of the 2020-2021 fourth session. The Minister of Research and Technology / Head of the National Agency for Research and Innovation Bambang Brodjonegoro also said goodbye to his post in the cabinet Advanced Indonesia. “My first regional visit as Minister of Research and Technology took place in Unhas, the regional visit was. At that time, I opened a joint research working group meeting between Indonesia and France in the company of the Chancellor, and today may be my last visit to the region as a Minister of Research and Technology, “Bambang said at the inauguration of Hasanuddin University Science Technology Park on Friday (9/4/2021). Bambang said that with the blessing of the DPR there will be no more Kemenristek (Kemenristek). “Because according to the results of the plenary session of the DPR, the Ministry of Research and Technology will be merged with the Ministry of Education and Culture. This means that there are no more. Ministry of Research and Technology and there are no more regional visits from the Minister of Research and Technology anywhere, ”he said. Bambang has been Minister of Research and Technology / Head of the National Research and Technology Agency since October 20, 2019. Previously, he was Minister of National Development Planning / Head of Bappenas from July 27, 2016 as of October 20, 2019. He also served as Minister of Finance for the period from October 27, 2014 to July 27, 2016. Thus, Bambang’s office changed three times under Jokowi’s administration. BRIN will be autonomous Prior to being merged, the Ministry of Research and Technology was an affiliate agency of BRIN since October 2019. With this merger, Bambang stated that BRIN would later become an independent agency. “This means that the Ministry of Research and Technology is merged with the Bureau of Education and Culture, then BRIN will become a separate body,” Bambang said. He said that with this merger, BRIN would stand as the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) or as the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB). “Kemenristek does not exist, join the Center for Education and Cultural Education (BRIN) will become an institution like BKPM, BNPB,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos