Boris Johnson urged to sanction royal yacht Britannia costing 190 million | UK | New





Supporters are calling on the Prime Minister to support the construction of the HMY The Duke of Edinburgh, which would serve as the sister ship of the Queen Elizabeth and Prince of Wales aircraft carriers. The ship in memory of the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday at the age of 99, is expected to cost around £ 190million.

Conservative MP Craid MacKinlay said: “The imposing figure of the Duke of Edinburgh deserves permanent tribute for his support for the country, the Commonwealth and the Queen. “I can think of nothing better than a replacement for the Royal Yacht Britannia bearing her name as a permanent memorial of her love for the Commonwealth, Britain and the sea, reflecting her naval roots. Prince Phililp was Lord High Admiral from 2011 until his death last Friday and played a central role in the design of the Britannia which was decommissioned in 1997 after having traveled over a million nautical miles. In an official Britannia story published in 2003, Prince Philip wrote that the decision to decommission and not replace the yacht “marked the end of an unbroken line of Royal Yachts dating back to the reign of King Charles II.

He added: “The combination of its oceanic capacity and efficient management reflected our long maritime traditions and has made an invaluable contribution to the prestige of this country.” Captain Tony Morrow, Britannia’s last captain, told The Telegraph: “With our knowledge and the basis of how Britannia was running and supporting UK plc and the royal family, what a wonderful asset to the nation. “When we think beyond what we are now with the sad news of the loss of His Royal Highness, having the continuation of a Royal Yacht in support of the UK would be very special. The Britannia is now permanently moored in Edinburgh and is one of the UK’s most popular tourist attractions. READ MORE: Statue of Prince Philip: No.10 supports Duke’s commemoration plan

“It is a fitting tribute to now create a new Royal Yacht named The Duke of Edinburgh in her memory and for the Queen.”







