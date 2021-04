Some countries determined to confuse Sri Lanka ambassador denies abuses against Uyghurs

Following the adoption of the UN Human Rights Council resolution, which demanded the collection of evidence that could be used in a future war crimes tribunal, Sri Lanka’s ambassador to China , Palitha Kohona, denied the UN claims and defended China’s treatment of its Uyghur people. I don’t think anyone cared about the condition of the Uyghurs. As in the case of Sri Lanka, some countries are determined to raise issues in situations where there are none; to create confusion, where there is no confusion; and embarrass Sri Lanka on the international stage. Later in the interview , he lashed out at the West saying that for 130 years they ruled Sri Lanka, now they are making claims that the country is far from us. The statement itself follows similar remarks in February by the Sri Lankan foreign minister, who himself is accused of being complicit in the management of torture camps. The foreign minister has denied any evidence that the government is committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. There is no evidence to support the claims of some Western politicians that “genocide” has been committed against the Uighur community in Xinjiang in China, Sri Lanka Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage said in a statement. recent interview with Xinhua. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/o4N2LpXlHh China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 19, 2021 China is accused of the forcible detention of nearly one million Uyghurs in re-education camps and subjected to abuses such as slavery, torture, rape and forced sterilization. While China has denied the charges, senior lawyers at the Essex Court Chamber in London have compiled a 100-page report that includes first-hand testimony from survivors, satellite images and leaked Chinese government documents. The report argues that there is a very credible case that China’s treatment amounts to crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide. According to a witness statement: “Detainees report being punished by administering electric shocks, forced to remain in stressful positions for an extended period of time, beaten, deprived of food, shackled and blindfolded.” Last week the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya rajapaksa praised the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on its 100th anniversary and said it wanted to learn from President Xi Jinping’s strong leadership. This follows a rapid increase the number of Tamils ​​and Muslims detained under the Prevention of Terrorism and prohibition hundreds of individuals and organizations . Listen to the original interview here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos