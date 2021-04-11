Conspiracies against the 18th Amendment still alive: Zardari – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) leader and former chairman Asif Zardari has warned of efforts to roll back the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, alleging that these hatching plots against the amendment actually play with the solidarity of the country.

This was what Zardari said in a statement on the occasion of Constitution Day celebrated on Saturday in the country to mark the approval of the 1973 Constitution by Parliament on that day in 1973.

In his message, Zardari said conspiracies against the 18th Amendment granting provincial autonomy were still emerging in the country. He however expressed the hope that all democratic forces in the country would defend the 18th Amendment and not allow these conspiracies to succeed.

Zardari said the 1973 constitution guaranteed religious freedom, in addition to freedom of expression and human rights. He said that in the past, dictators degraded the constitution in an effort to extend their immoral rule but that it was reverted to its original form by the elected parliament through the 18th Constitution Amendment.

Mr Zardaris’ message came nearly a week after Assembly opposition leader of Sindh and Pakistan leader Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Sheikh said the 18th Amendment no ‘had only taken advantage of the PPP chairman and the House Chief Minister and gave nothing to the people of Sindh.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a statement called on the government to immediately withdraw the decision to drastically reduce the number of scholarships from 265 to 29 for students from the former Fata regions and Balochistan.

This withdrawal of scholarship quotas by the PTI government is tantamount to snatching a pen from these poor students and giving them a gun in their hands, he added.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that depriving these students of scholarships proves the ugly face of the Imran Khan regime, which is determined to destroy higher education by cutting funds.

The PPP chairman expressed his solidarity and sympathy with the students demonstrating today in Islamabad.

New IMF conditions

PPP mainstay and former Senate Speaker Raza Rabbani criticized the government for keeping parliament and the people in the dark about the new terms agreed with the IMF.

The Pakistani people and the parliament are becoming aware of these terms through documents published by the IMF and this act of non-transparency of the government is condemned in the strongest terms, he regretted.

Mr. Rabbani said that after this deal, there was no need for the government to hold a budget session as the budget targets had already been set under the dictation of the IMF.

He said the National Assembly had been reduced to a rubber stamp, which would give approval to a budget prepared by the IMF.

The Senate, in protest, should refuse to make recommendations for the budget when it is presented because it would not be a Pakistani budget but a budget prepared by the new Pakistani imperial masters. He said the federal government had agreed with the IMF to raise taxes by a massive Rs 1,272 billion in the next budget. According to reports, he said, the government had agreed to increase electricity tariffs by 4.97 rupees per unit in the remaining three months of the fiscal year.

He said the documents also suggested that the government would continue to increase the petroleum tax on all products to the maximum level of Rs 30 per liter this year. He said the oil tax target for next year was set at Rs 607 billion. He said various federal revenue council tax collection targets, general sales tax and personal income tax etc. have already been agreed.

It was further agreed that the government would abolish the current years development program, he alleged.

Mr. Rabbani expressed concern about the proposed amendments to the Pakistani Penal Code and the 1898 Code of Criminal Procedure, recommending that those who disrespect or intentionally ridicule the armed forces be fined or imprisoned.

These amendments are ultra vires the Constitution insofar as they contravene article 19 of the 1973 Constitution, which protects the right to freedom of expression, Rabbani said in an informal interview with journalists. .

He said the amendments were designed to usurp citizens’ rights and civil liberties which were already under attack and had been muzzled by the government.

This amendment will be used for the political victimization of the opposition …, he feared.

It is strange to suggest that the armed forces need punitive law to ensure compliance. Respect for individuals and institutions in society is won through struggle, respect for principles and work for the people, it cannot be imposed by law, he noted.

Iftikhar A. Khan also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn on April 11, 2021

