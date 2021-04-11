The best performances of Latino voters in 2020 were fueled by a surprising source: women





No, she thought, that was no longer the case. She had become a staunch opponent of abortion and an admirer of Donald Trump, and in recent years it seemed to her, at least, that Democrats no longer stood for the values ​​she held most dear: family, faith. and freedom.

I held the line, recalls Vargas, a former political campaign photographer who is now a conservative radio talk show host. And I said, you gotta give me a minute, that’s a big deal for me. I had been a Democrat all my life, then I changed my party affiliation.

The relationship between Trump and men, including Latino men, has been closely studied. The past presidents’ adherence to an unapologetically made in the United States brand of masculinity drew support from white men and some men of color and was seen as a major reason for its political success. Some analysts even predicted it could produce the biggest gender gap on record in the 2020 election, with female voters opting for Joe Biden en masse.

But as researchers dig deeper into Trump’s positive results with Latino voters in November, the data reveals a startling finding: Trump’s forays were not so much fueled by men as they were by Latin and Hispanic women. like Vargas.

There has been a shift among women, and especially conservative women towards Trump, said Stephanie Valencia, special assistant to former President Barack Obama who co-founded progressive polling firm EquisLabs Research. The part why is the most complicated part.

A new analysis from EquisLabs found that Trump was able to rally Latin American conservatives and brought new Latino voters into the fold, mostly people uninformed on the issues or less likely to have voted in the past. because immigration has fallen outside the national conversation and his campaign has exalted fear of unemployment and the economic impact of coronavirus restrictions under Democrats. Trump and his strategists have also invested greater resources in reaching Latinos in the media spaces where they have spent the most time, including YouTube, according to the analysis. The report was based on the results of polls and focus groups that included more than 40,000 interviews with Latino voters in the country since 2019.

The changes have occurred everywhere, in battlefield states like Arizona, Florida, and Texas, and in less contested and heavily Latin American cities like Lawrence, Massachusetts, and Paterson, New Jersey. And they were especially acute in Latin women, who the researchers say may have become more prone. to listen to Trump’s economic calls as the Latinas are now the fastest growing group of small business owners and among the workers hardest hit by the pandemic.

They have experienced the economic impact and the closures in a very real way, Valencia said.

Latin women under 50 remained broadly anti-Trump, but their approval rating for the former president’s post jumped more than that of their male peers in 2020 compared to 2019. Conservative Latin women in particular were galvanized in their desire to vote, with 77% of women more motivated in 2020 compared to just 68% in 2019, according to the report. In comparison, 80% of men were more motivated to vote in 2020, up from 76% in 2019.

There are many Hispanics who voted for [Trump] because, for example, Obama talked about immigration and did nothing, a Peru-born, 42-year-old Latino respondent who first voted for Trump told researchers. He says, he promises and he hasn’t acted. During this time, Trump did not say and he did not promise and he did not act. … He says it clearly and directly. Unlike presidents who spoke and did not act.

Analysts have been scouring Latino voter data since election results and pre-exit polls showed Biden and Trump both fared well with this sizable slice of the electorate. Across the country, a majority of the estimated 16 million Latinos who voted in the presidential election supported Biden, and in some districts, was key to his victory. But Trump was able to improve his performance with Latinos compared to 2016, even though he took an uncompromising approach to immigration that included separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border, and used racist rhetoric and arson against immigrants and Latinos who experts say helped fuel a 16-year peak in hate crimes in 2018.

It is difficult to make general generalizations about a multiracial electoral bloc. It is estimated that 60% of Latinos in the United States are Americans of Mexican descent. Puerto Ricans are the second largest subgroup with 11%. But the most political power has generally resided with Cuban Americans, who make up about 4% of the population and reside largely in the main swing state of Florida. In recent years, Latinos in the United States have increasingly traced their roots to El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala. But the majority of Latinos are not immigrants – about two-thirds were born in the United States.

In-depth interviews with several Latin Republican women from New Mexico, Texas and Massachusetts provided insight into Trump’s complexity and enduring popularity.

The fact that Trump didn’t have women behind him was a lie, argued Dinorah Garcia, 63, a Dominican-born housewife living in Lawrence, where Latinas rallied for Trump through churches. and businesses. She herself watched Trump on TV in 2016 and loved him so much that she picked up a girlfriend to watch him on stage in New Hampshire. I told him he was our man.

A perception of Trump as a successful businessman unfairly persecuted by the media persisted for many. His aggressive immigration policies were a motivating factor not of opposition but of support, as was his stance against abortion and his approach to the economy. And all of the women seemed to echo sentiments according to several studies published in January which found that voter acceptance of a dominant male hierarchy was more likely to predict Trump support beyond attitudes about sexism. , racism, homophobia and xenophobia.

What I liked about him was the way he went about cleaning up the country and he was trying to keep illegal immigrants away, said Jacqui Marmol, 55, born in New York and of Dominican and Spanish descent. She added that many businesswomen she knew in Lawrence, where she now lives, voted for Trump but remained silent.

She and others admired Trumps ‘dominant personality and appearances with her children, while Bidens’ calls to increase vaccine supply, boost the economy and curb the pandemic were met with skepticism or outright rejection. . None mentioned Bidens’ reputation as a father of a family and a devout Catholic who attends mass almost every weekend.

Some of the admiration for Trump could be attributed to far-right media regimes, like One America News Network or social media channels, and some to the differences between Trump and Biden in campaign and government styles. : Trump has cultivated a brand; Biden doesn’t market himself in the same way.

Dinah Vargas, of Spanish-American descent and identifying as Hispanic, said she quit the Democratic Party in 2019 and was recruited by Republicans to run for a district seat in her native New Mexico.

In New Mexico, Vargas didn’t take Trump seriously as a candidate.

The moment he said build a wall … I took offense, said Vargas, who identifies as Hispanic and ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the state legislature. ‘last year. But she said she came after he became the first president to attend a March for Life rally last January. It also helped his campaign to open an office in West Albuquerque where people could get signed Trump t-shirts.

Some of Trump’s breakthroughs with Latin women could help Republicans in 2022 and 2024. But Latinos are a young demographic, and young Latinas in particular have proven to be more liberal and progressive in their views than their male peers, said Vladimir Enrique Medenica, an assistant professor at the University of Delaware and research consultant at the University of Chicagos GenForward, who surveys voters between the ages of 18 and 36.

He and other analysts such as Geraldo Cadava, associate professor of history at Northwestern University and author of The Hispanic Republican, instead see the rise as a return to politics as usual. Since the 1970s, Hispanic Republicans have helped the GOP attract a third of Latino voters in presidential elections, and the gender gap has not always been as pronounced as it was in 2016.

The Republican Party has always crafted appeals to Latinas, and that has been a particularly sexist appeal, Cadava said. He pointed to the appointment by nearly every Republican president since Richard Nixon of Mexican American women as treasurer of the United States, a job that carries the benefit of their signature printed on all paper money.

On the one hand, the chosen businesswomen were supposed to represent the growing power of women, Cadava said. On the other, they have fallen into traditional roles. During the height of civil rights movements, for example, Romana Acosta Bauelos, the treasurer under Nixon, started scholarship funds for Mexican Americans at the University of California at Los Angeles, but she was very opposed to the radical activism of the Chicano rights movement. .

All of these female treasurers of the United States were important symbols of their appeal to Latinas in particular and the type of women supported by the Republican Party, Cadava said.

Republicans seemed to have been quicker than Democrats to realize that Latinas and Latinos are ideologically diverse and open to persuasion, although they generally lean towards Democrats. In a study commissioned and funded by the Texas Organizing Project Education Fund last year, researchers who had in-depth conversations with 100 voters across the state found that partisanship was weak or weak among many Latino voters.

Some people like to say that Latinos are moderate, said Cecilia Ball, a journalist and anthropologist who co-led the study. I think it’s more that they’re ideologically hybrid and that’s what makes them at least open to hearing a different message from someone else.

Contact Jazmine Ulloa at [email protected] or on Twitter: @jazmineulloa.

