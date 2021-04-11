Is it true that the infrastructure built by Jokowi is redundant?





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is actively building infrastructure, from toll roads to airports (airports). The purpose of building infrastructure is to boost the Indonesian economy. However, General Secretary (Sekjen) of the Indonesian National Construction Implementation Association (Gapensi) Andi Rukman N Karumpa, infrastructure development can be redundant if not used properly. “Yes, it is redundant, making roads is not used because economic centers do not develop among the trillions of infrastructures,” Andi told the detikcom team on Thursday (08/04/2021) . The executive director of the Institute for Economic and Financial Development (Indef), Tauhid Ahmad, agrees. According to him, the benefits of infrastructure development are still relatively small. “For example, Kertajati airport, the surrounding economic zones have not yet emerged, then the surrounding industry has not yet. This is what I think should be the driving force. Second, for example , the toll road to East Java is still not the same (many economic and industrial centers), ”he told detikcom. According to him, the infrastructure under construction is not based on a vision of demand (demand) but rather of supply (supply). He compared infrastructure to sugar and economic and industrial centers like ants. “So we make the sugar first, there’s a new infrastructure for the ants. Well, that sugar has been built but the ants don’t come, especially outside of Java,” he said. Meanwhile, a researcher from the Center of Reform on Economics (CORE) Indonesia, Yusuf Rendy, estimated that since its construction began, infrastructure has provided economic benefits, from job creation to the production of raw materials. and heavy equipment. “At this stage of development, it has started to give the economy a multiplier effect. When it is in the development phase, because for example, there are workers who are hired, then heavy equipment is purchased, it is the multiplier effect that is given from the development of infrastructure achieved under the administration of Jokowi, ”he said. According to him, infrastructure such as toll roads also offer immediate benefits once operational, for example by helping community and industry mobility to speed up the distribution of goods, etc. “But we have to admit that there is also infrastructure that has not had a very visible impact, such as the construction of the Kertajati airport. It was hoped that they could build neighborhoods around but apparently because the airport was not in use, the impact was not too visible, ”said Rendy. He also argued that there were still few new economic centers in the region where infrastructure had been built. If there is an average in Java. “But the one in Sumatra is relatively new (the infrastructure) and I think the impact of the construction of the toll road on the emergence of areas, especially if we hope that the industrial area will take time”, he added. Watch the video “Rows of Jokowi infrastructure projects stagnate Gegara Corona“

