Brexit Britains The biggest test could be the ability to survive

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a penchant for big plans, but few are as eye-catching as the proposal for a physical link on the Irish Sea between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Whether it’s a multibillion-pound pipe dream or a sign of ambition worthy of the post-Brexit era, a feasibility study is underway by the government. see again how to better link the UK and its four constituent nations. A more immediate concern might be whether the link could one day connect two independent states that are no longer part of the UK.

As Britain marks the 100th day after turning its back on the European Union, feuds have erupted with the continent over issues ranging from customs checks to vaccines and financial services.

Tensions at home raise the specter of a more existential conflict, however, one that will determine whether Johnson’s goal of striking the world under the banner of a reinvigorated “global Britain” will need to be. demoted to a more humble “world England”.

Scotland goes hold elections for its parliament in Edinburgh on May 6 to determine whether the nation has the right or the need to have another say in its constitutional future. Polls suggest the Scottish National Independence Party could reach a majority, a high bar given the proportional electoral system, and push its demands for a second referendum on the UK split

Nicola Sturgeon launches the SNP election campaign in Glasgow on March 31. Photographer: Andy Buchannan / AFP / Getty Images

In Northern Ireland, grievances are being addressed for its separate treatment of mainland Britain in the London-Brussels Brexit deal, and the province’s bitterly divided past is resurfacing accordingly. More than 70 police officers were injured during a week of riots by pro-British loyalists throwing petrol bombs. Polls suggest a remarkable change in sentiment for a region so long dominated by its Unionist community, with a majority now saying they want a vote on reunification with the Republic of Ireland within five years.

Even in Wales, which unlike Scotland or Northern Ireland voted with England in favor of Brexit, support for independence has increased during the coronavirus pandemic. Wales is also holding elections for its regional assembly on May 6, and there is a chance that the ruling Labor Party could share power with the nationalist Plaid Cymru party. Plaid a promised to hold a vote on independence for Wales within five years.

The break-up of the three-century-old union has been speculated for decades, certainly long before Brexit became part of the vernacular. On their own, developments in each of the three nations do not necessarily mean revolutionary change, but testify to a shift in cultural identities and varying degrees of political dissatisfaction with the center of power in London.

Taken as a whole, it’s hard to ignore the growing sense that things are inexorably reaching a tipping point, whether it is to shrink the union or strengthen it, and that Brexit has given these forces a largest agency.

Boris Johnson speaks at a Vote Leave rally in London in June 2016. His campaign was conceived as an attempt to reclaim British sovereignty. Photographer: Carl Court / Getty Images

“But for Brexit the union would be relatively secure, but I’m not so sure now,” said Matt Qvortrup, Professor of Political Science at Coventry University who served as Special Adviser on Constitutional Affairs in the United Kingdom. The change “will not be the day after tomorrow, but give it 10 years.”

The challenge for Johnson, who has been the driving force behind the successful campaign to abandon the EU in what has been described as an attempt to reclaim British sovereignty, is how to cauterize the political wounds at home. His dilemma is sharpened by the fact that his Tories rule in Westminster, but not in Belfast, Edinburgh or Cardiff, where separate parties dominate, reflecting the competing regional preferences of voters in a process known as decentralization.

The most powerful of these decentralized governments is in Scotland, where it manages most of the policy areas that matter in daily life, from health and education to transport and justice. The UK controls areas such as foreign affairs, defense and macroeconomic policy.

Johnson has so far refused to give the SNP-led government the legal permission it needs for another referendum to be watertight, saying the 2014 poll was a one-off event. The Scots then voted 55% to 45% to stay in the UK, although at that point there was no idea the UK could be on the verge of leaving the EU.

‘Yes’ and ‘no’ voters ahead of the Scottish independence referendum in Glasgow in September 2014. Photographer: Mark Runnacles / Getty Images

The goal now, Johnson says, should be to rebuild together away from the pandemic and that constitutional issues are an unwanted distraction. Johnson’s Tory leader in Scotland, Douglas ross, says that “it is a recovery or a referendum. We cannot do both. He called on other opposition parties to team up in some electoral districts to arrest the nationalists.

The election campaign was suspended on Friday after the death of the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip.

Another landslide by the SNP – the party in power since 2007 – would deepen the stalemate with London and, if Edinburgh increased its demands, investors could get scared and the pound would take a hit. There is a division within Johnson’s party over whether his government should simply continue to ignore Scotland’s calls for another chance at independence or seek to buy time and offer enough money or more powers in the hope that the problem will go away.

The risk is that it purifies itself instead. And the longer the dispute continues, the more likely it is that it will be resolved by demographics. Support for independence is highest among young people and the Scottish voting age is 16.

In any case, the Scots have never warmed to Eton-educated Johnson, whose buzzing upper class clashes with the down-to-earth reality of Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon.

The crux of Sturgeon’s argument for another independence vote is generally straightforward: Brexit was a game-changer. No district in Scotland voted to leave the EU in 2016, but still had to leave with the rest of the UK. The years of wrangling leading up to Brexit on January 31, 2020 only deepened divisions, with decentralized administrations all claiming they were being sidelined.

The National Monument of Scotland on Calton Hill in Edinburgh on June 27, 2016, days after the Brexit referendum. Photographer: Oli Scarf / AFP / Getty Images

Some of that anti-Brexit sentiment has been converted into support for the cause of independence. According to a A strategy paper prepared for the Tories and seen by Bloomberg in October, the concern is that there aren’t enough pro-Brexit voters who could thwart them.

Emily Gray, who directs sounder Ipsos MORI in Scotland, says Brexit was essential to gradual increase in observed support for independence. The result is “significant doubts in Scotland about the future of the union,” she said. “More than half of Scots expect the UK will not exist in its current form in five years.”

Johnson would appear to have a strong case for the union in the form of the successful rollout of vaccines in the UK to date. Yet Sturgeon, not Johnson, is the face of the fight against the pandemic in Scotland, and the Prime Minister has said Johnson’s handling of Covid-19, recording the highest death toll in Europe, has highlighted the need for full autonomy.

The latest Ipsos MORI poll, carried out between March 29 and April 4, predicted the SNP would win 70 of the 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament. As pro-independence Greens see a surge in support, momentum for a referendum appears to be building. Some other polls have shown the SNP to be short, but none predicted a pro-union majority.

Reject Brexit There has been a gradual increase in support for Scottish independence since the 2016 EU referendum Source: Ipsos MORI



The situation in Northern Ireland is more complicated given its history of sectarian violence. The nationalist Sinn Fein party is stepping up its campaign for Irish reunification, saying a referendum is achievable and winnable. Polls indicate a lead for the pro-British side against union with the south, but thin.

A group called Friends of Sinn Fein, once the political wing of the Irish Republican Army, ran ads in the New York Times and the Washington Post in March under the banner “One Ireland – Let the People Have Their Say. say”.

Putting such a vote in motion now would be ‘dynamite’, says Bertie Ahern, the former Irish Prime Minister who played a key role in the 1998 peace deal that largely ended decades of terrorism tit-for-tat in Northern Ireland. But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen at some point, he said in an interview last month with Bloomberg Radio. “My personal opinion is that it will be towards the end of the decade,” Ahern said.

Fireworks explode alongside police vehicles during clashes in Belfast’s Springfield Road area on April 8. Photographer: Paul Faith / AFP / Getty Images

This sense of inevitability is fueled by the realities of Brexit. Just along the Scottish southwest coast from where future bridge or a tunnel would be built, a new customs post is being created to inspect goods arriving from the EU via Northern Ireland. There is now a border in the Irish Sea.

The problem for Britain is that Scotland has become less attached to England, just as Northern Ireland gravitates more towards the republic, according to Qvortrup of Coventry University. “Socially, the UK is becoming less and less of a family,” he said.

– With the help of Alberto Nardelli and Alastair Reed