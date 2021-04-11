PTI blames Sindh government for ignoring opposition in budget-making process – Newspaper





KARACHI: Lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Saturday lamented the Sindh government for keeping the opposition out of the budget-making process and demanded that a pre-budget consultation session be called.

Sindh Assembly opposition leader Adil Shaikh, PTI House leader Bilal Ghaffar, AMP Khurram Sher Zaman and other AMPs told a press conference here that the Sindh government was required to launch a pre-budget consultation in accordance with the rules.

Mr. Shaikh stressed that consultation with all stakeholders, especially elected representatives, was a mandatory requirement, which was neglected by the provincial government.

It appears that the provincial government is preparing an anti-popular and mafia budget and wants to keep the opposition at bay so that they cannot speak out against their corrupt practices, he said, adding that it was the right of 69 opposition members in the province. assembly to present their contributions to the budget in order to express the needs and demands of their constituents.

Opposition leader Shaikh calls on PPP to open pre-budget consultations according to rules

He said that due to the cautious policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the national economy had started to show signs of improvement as the rupee gained strength against the dollar, the stock markets were witnessing upward trends. , exports and large-scale production recorded a continuous increase, and the construction and manufacturing sectors opened up new employment opportunities.

On the other hand, the government of Sindh failed to communicate with the public and only served personal interests and promoted corruption throughout the system of governance, Mr. Shaikh alleged.

He said the provincial government wanted to hide its corruption and for this reason did not provide the Auditor General’s annual report to members of the opposition who have already been denied regular representation on standing committees as well. as chair of the Public Accounts Committee.

He said the health situation in the province had deteriorated despite spending over Rs 600 billion as public hospitals failed to serve the masses and the provincial government turned them over to NGOs.

Dysfunctional vaccination program

The opposition leader said that despite the federal government providing vaccines and other necessary items, the immunization program under the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) was not functional during the eight recent months in Sindh only because of the neglect of the PPP. government.

He noted that due to the closure of the vaccination program, an outbreak of measles and other diseases was being reported in various parts of the province.

He also blamed the Sindh government’s wheat purchasing policy, where only the announcement of the support price was made, but neither the buying centers were opened to buy the commodity from the producers nor the bags. of jute were not delivered to them.

The government allowed middlemen to exploit the producers and they were buying wheat at a much lower price than advertised, he said.

PTI leaders demanded that the Sindh government start supplying wheat through its food department and provide bardana (jute sacks) to producers as soon as possible and guarantee implementation on a support price of 2000 rupees per 40 kg.

MPA Bilal Ghaffar questioned the provincial government’s sincerity towards the people of Sindh, as he handed the responsibility of preparing the budget to someone who allegedly benefited from the plea bargaining and faced corruption allegations. .

He said the provincial government neglected clear guidelines from higher courts and failed to fire such officers.

Federal government to provide relief through utility stores while government of Punjab announced full Ramazan package of around Rs 10 billion, he said and added that they were awaiting such a move. from the government of Sindh.

During 13 years of continuous PPP regime in Sindh, the whole structure of municipal services collapsed, he said, adding that there was no water in Karachi, only the evacuation of the sewage was in a dilapidated state while the Sindh Building Control Authority had become a center of corruption.

Posted in Dawn on April 11, 2021

