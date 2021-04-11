What is Donald Trump up to these days? I tried to find out via Instagram | Donald trump





What do US presidents do after they leave the White House? Barack Obama kitesurfed with Richard Branson. Jimmy Carter returned to his peanut farm and found that she was in debt of $ 1 million. George W. Bush took up painting.

Its debut, but Donald Trump’s post-presidential life has been like his presidency: non-traditional. Besides creating a stunning new website and posting budding tweets as official statements, he spent most of his time inside his new home in Mar-a-Lago, the giant and exclusive resort that he owns in South Florida.

We know very little about what he does there, and after the inevitable spectacle of his presidency, a lot of people are probably comfortable with it. But for those who are still interested, we decided to take a virtual vacation there and look inside the golden walls of Mar-a-Lago through the only medium we could: Instagram.

Using the Instagram page that collects all of Mar-a-Lago’s geotagged public posts, anyone can browse thousands of photos and videos to see what’s going on inside its golden walls and get a glimpse of. what Trump did.

We already know that he recently crushed a marriage, giving a speech in which he criticized Biden and China before toasting himself and then the happy couple. But that’s not all. Here’s what we found from the guest photos:

Trump loves to surprise Mar-a-Lago members

Taking pictures with fans is something all past presidents do. But there is still something unique about the way Trump lives in his own compound, wakes up in the morning, and walks around his new home taking photos with his paying members.

In a recently uploaded video from Mar-a-Lago, Trump suddenly appears as a couple pose for engagement photos. He was also seen wandering around a March 21 auto show held at the station. And in March, he appeared at a fundraiser for Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a charity linked to Lara Trump that recently made headlines for spending nearly $ 2 million on Trump-owned properties. over the past seven years.

Trump has been mingling with the Mar-a-Lago members for many years now. Early in his presidency, he even broke up a marriage just after hearing news of a North Korean missile test, while welcoming former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Trump told wedding guests he ran into the newlyweds earlier and tried to cuddle Abe with them. I told the Prime Minister of Japan, I said, Cmon Shinzo, let’s go ahead and say hello. They have been members of this club for a long time. They paid me a fortune.

Republican lawmakers flock to Mar-a-Lago to pay tribute to him

Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy was the first high-ranking Republican to report that the party was not abandoning Trump after the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, when he appeared in a photo with Trump in Mar -a-Lago three weeks later.

This apparently opened the doors for Republicans to make the pilgrimage to Palm Beach and cook with Trump. Many of them uploaded their photos with him to Instagram or can be spotted on the photos uploaded to the app. That includes 25-year-old House Representative from North Carolina Madison Cawthone, former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Georgia Republican extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene.

On March 13, a delegation of Republicans from Alabama also presented Trump with a framed resolution in Mar-a-Lago, which declared him one of the greatest and most successful presidents of 245 of the year. this republic.

Very few guests appear to wear masks in the resort, but staff are

In many ways, Mar-a-Lago is just another American place where people don’t wear masks. Considering the lack of mask wearing at the White House Trumps, where he hosted at least one rose garden super-spreader event, it’s no surprise that many Mar-a-Lago guests also mingle without a mask. .

But there is something always striking about seeing so many maskless people inside a building owned by a former president who contracted Covid himself, had access to the best information on it, and whose Poorly managed response to the crisis has seen half a million Americans die from the virus.

In a video uploaded on March 13, the charity fashion show for Big Dog Ranch (called Wine, Women and Shoes) is in full swing in a huge reception hall. The hall appears to be filled with hundreds of people. Another photo shows a slide projected onto a screen that reads Over 47,000 lives saved since 2008, of course referring to dogs.

In a video uploaded by an Instagram user, an animated fashion show takes place in Mar-a-Lago. Photography: Instagram

None of the guests appear to be wearing masks, but the staff serving them do. Some can be vaccinated, but Covid is still very risky in Mar-a-Lago. The charity event took place just six days before the resort partially closed due to an outbreak among its staff.

Sylvester Stallone is visiting and Roger Stone too

Unless you count the Trump family, Sylvester Stallone is the only celebrity I could find in photos taken in Mar-a-Lago. From the date and caption, it looks like he was there having dinner on March 6 when he took a photo with another guest.

In another photo uploaded less recently on December 20, Roger Stone can also be seen having fun with another guest. Their caption in the photo only reads positive comments please he was way nicer than anyone else!

Trump now shows his office in Mar-a-Lago, where he pretends to boycott Coca-Cola

You may have seen the photo of Trump posing with Stephen Miller in his Mar-a-Lago office before, by no means an Instagram exclusive.

Apparently set up to project an all-American work ethic (which we’ve known for four years that Trump doesn’t have), what is most striking in the photo is the bottle of coke hidden behind the Trumps phone. Two days earlier, Trump had called on his supporters to boycott companies denouncing Georgia’s new election law which, oddly enough, included Coke.

