PUPR ministry prepares to relocate homes of residents affected by landslides in NTT





KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. As part of the follow-up to the visit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the scene of flash floods and landslides in Adonara and Lembata, in the province of Nusa Tenggara East, Friday (04/09/2021), the Ministry Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) moved quickly to provide a resettlement location for the construction of houses for residents affected by the disaster. The chairman of the UPPR Ministry’s Disaster Management Working Group at NTT and NTB Widiarto said the UPPR Ministry has sent a team to Adonara and Lembata to coordinate with local governments and community leaders local. “The resettlement must be done because the location of the resident settlements affected by the disaster is currently in the flow path of the river which is already filled with rocks, so the risk is very high if they return to live there.” , said Widiarto. Widiarto added, based on temporary information, in Adonara there were already two alternate locations prepared, while in Lembata the local government land had already been prepared, but the location would still be communicated to the local community. Read also: President Joko Widodo visited the public kitchen of Baznas in Ile Ape, NTT “We will continue to communicate with the local community, as the moves also face social issues, not just technical issues, where one of the conditions is that the location must be safe from disaster risk.” , said Widiarto. According to Widiarto, there are plans to build 1000 units of RISHA (Healthy Simple Instant House), namely 700 units in Lembata and 300 units in Adonara. “But it is certain that the numbers will continue to rise after a detailed investigation with local government and local communities,” he said. Widiarto estimates that if the land is readily available then the physical construction will be completed in about 4 months as the construction is not that difficult with the method. tear down The existing RISHA. In addition to preparing measures to speed up the resettlement of the settlements of affected residents, the PUPR ministry continues to assist in the emergency management of flash flood-related disasters in Adonara and Lembata, NTT province. Currently in the 2 affected areas, 23 units have been operated Excavator, 24 units Dumper, 3 unit charger, 1 unit graderand 5,000 liters of fuel. Then also distributed basic facilities and infrastructure to meet the drinking water needs of the community and refugees in the form of 6 units of tank cars, 10 units of public standpipes and additional assistance on the way. from Kupang Town up to 5 units of water tank cars, 10 units of public fire hydrants, 1 unit car toilet and WC Tear down 4 units, 1 unit Charger, 1 motor unit Grader, 1 unit The water Tanks and 2 units Vibrating roller.

