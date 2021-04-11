India grapples with COVID outbreak as states clash with Modi government

NEW DELHI – As India grapples with a second massive wave of coronavirus infections, some states, including Maharashtra, the worst-hit among them, are complaining about inadequate vaccine supplies – and being branded as sowers out of fear by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Let’s end the fear now!” Modi’s Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted Thursday, pointing out that more than 90 million doses have been administered across the country since the inoculation campaign began on January 16. Vardhan also says more than 43 million doses are in stock or about to be delivered to states.

“Where did [the] shortage question arises? “, he asked.” We are constantly monitoring [and] improving the offer. “

His remarks came after Maharashtra’s Minister of Health Rajesh Tope raised concerns over declining vaccine supplies in the state, home to Mumbai’s financial hub. The central government sent an additional 1.7 million doses to Maharashtra this week, but Tope said the number was insufficient for his state of 112 million.

The Indian government has provided the vaccine to Maharashtra “but not to the extent of what we ask for,” Tope told reporters, adding that the state needs 4 million doses per week.

There are also reports that other opposition-led states, including Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, say they face vaccine shortages.

“Tint [and] cry of certain States on the partisanship of the Union [government] is just a joke, an attempt to hide their own incompetence, ”Vardhan said, adding that Maharashtra and Rajasthan are two of the three states that have received the most doses, over 10 million each, while the country’s average is 3.7 million doses.

India recorded 145,384 new cases on Saturday, its highest total in a day since the virus infiltrated the country more than a year ago. It was the fourth record in as many days and the fifth time in six days for the total to exceed 100,000.

India has now suffered from more than 13.2 million infections in total, and the death toll has reached 168,400 people.

The national capital of Delhi is among the states where the daily number of cases is increasing.

The country, the third worst affected after the United States and Brazil, reported 100,000 cases for the first time on Monday. The previous wave peaked at over 97,000 infections per day in mid-September. In early March, and following a steady decline in cases, the number hovered around 15,000.

With cases soaring, weekend lockdowns have returned. The same goes for nighttime curfews and school, college and shopping center closures in many places across the country.

In a meeting with the heads of various state governments, Modi focused Thursday on screening, monitoring and treating more patients, appropriate behavior for COVID, such as wearing masks and social distancing; and virus control measures. The prime minister also called for a “vaccination festival” from Sunday to Wednesday, saying an effort should be made to vaccinate the maximum number of eligible people during the period.

“We need to ensure optimal use of our vaccination capacity,” said Modi, who received his second mandatory dose of vaccine on Thursday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives his second vaccine vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on April 8, 2021. © Reuters

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Opposition Congress, tweeted on Friday: “In the midst of [COVID-19] crisis, vaccine shortage is a very serious problem, not a “festival”. “

“Is it right to export the vaccine and put the lives of our compatriots at risk? The central government should help all states without any bias,” he said in Hindi.

As of April 2, India had supplied 64.4 million doses to more than 80 countries. Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters on Thursday that “the supply of ‘India-made’ vaccines abroad would continue to meet our national needs.”

A vaccine shortage notice is seen at a vaccination center in Mumbai on April 8, 2021. © Reuters

In India, people aged 45 and over are currently eligible for vaccines as part of the world’s largest inoculation campaign involving two-dose Covishield vaccines, the local name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, developed by the Indian. the pharmacist Bharat Biotech.

Experts say the increase in the number of cases could be blamed on the growing disregard for social distancing and the wearing of masks. “As the vaccine became available and cases fell earlier this year, people started to let their guard down by avoiding masks and social distancing. [which eventually led to the current alarming situation]Said Rajinder K. Dhamija, professor and head of neurology at Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, to Nikkei Asia.

“The way the cases are increasing,” he warned, “we could see new infections hitting 200,000 every day at the end of April before they start to decline.”