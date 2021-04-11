Opinion: is New York ready for a pro-Trump governor?





We recently got a taste of the Trump Effect when it comes to Andrew Cuomo, the besieged Governor of New York who is grappling with multiple scandals, including allegations of sexual harassment and accusations of deliberately under – enumerated the deaths in retirement homes. Cuomo insists he “never touched anyone inappropriately,” although he apologized for acting “in a way that made people uncomfortable,” calling his actions unintentional. He also issued a quasi-apology for failing to keep the public and the state legislature informed of the number of Covid-19 deaths among residents of nursing homes. And he has yet to fully respond to allegations that state employees – including junior employees – have been improperly ordered to work on his pandemic book, “American Crisis,” for which Cuomo was allegedly given an award. advance of no less than $ 4 million. Richard Azzopardi, a senior assistant at Cuomo, denied any ethical compromise and said two senior executives had “volunteered.” As for the junior staff members, “every effort has been made to ensure that no state resources are used on this project,” he said, according to the New York Times. Additionally, Cuomo faces charges of campaign finance violations, after a watchdog group made a state ethics complaint accusing the book was promoted by his campaign organization. under investigation by the state attorney general and state legislature, which is considering initiating impeachment proceedings Cuomo’s favorability ratings have plummeted, with an astounding 66% of registered voters saying that he should not be running for office. More than 135 state lawmakers and nearly the entire state congressional delegation – including US Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer – have called on Cuomo to step down.

His chances of winning re-election to an unprecedented fourth term have never been lower.

In short, he is a leading Democrat who is on the ropes. You would think he would make an easy target for a Republican challenger. But you are wrong.

The Republicans, smelling of blood, began to plan a campaign against Cuomo. “I intend to introduce myself,” Andrew Giuliani, son of the former New York mayor, told the Washington Examiner. “Outside of anyone named Trump, I think I have the best chance of winning and taking over the state, and I think there is an opportunity in 2022 with an injured Democratic candidate.” A day later, Congressman Lee Zeldin posted a video announcing his candidacy. “The bottom line is this; to save New York, Andrew Cuomo must go,” Zeldin said in a statement. “I will bring the kind of fighting, relentless spirit to help save our state that Andrew Cuomo only reserves for multi-million dollar book offers, cover-ups, abuse and personal dealings.

Do Republicans stand a chance? While they would love to have a chance to topple Cuomo, it is possible that he will resign before the 2022 election or simply refuse to run again. If so, New York has no shortage of ambitious Democrats who would be fierce competitors, including Attorney General Letitia James and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

But the reality is, with or without Cuomo on the ballot, the GOP’s chances of winning the gubernatorial race are slim at best.

Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in New York since 2002, when then-governor George Pataki won a third and final term. Since then, the party has been crippled by declining registration numbers, public infighting, and the burden of being associated with Trump.

In 2014, Republican candidate Rob Astorino made a fiery but unsuccessful effort to topple Cuomo, finishing with a respectable 41% of the vote. But a few years later, Astorino lost his own seat as manager of Westchester County (a suburb of New York) in 2017. Astorino attributed the loss to Trump, then in his first year in office, infuriating and energizing them. Democratic voters ahead. The same scenario happened again in 2018, when another Republican challenger, suburban county executive Marc Molinaro, blew himself up by a 22-point margin against Cuomo. The unbalanced victory was caused, in large part, by Democratic activists in New York City, who were fully mobilized against Trump.

“I don’t think anyone could have effectively planned the seismic participation in [New York City]”Molinaro said after the race.” And it really made a difference. “

Democrats have continued to use Trump and Trumpism as a way to piss voters off Republicans, and with good reason. In a state proud of its historic past as a hotbed of immigrants, Trump’s anti-immigrant actions were anathema.

Trump’s push for a law limiting state and local tax deductibility – an act of sheer economic vandalism directly targeting New York, California and other strongly Democratic states – has inflamed voters and made the Republican brand toxic to many .

Spurred on by the former president, in 2018 Dems took control of both houses of the state legislature for the first time in 10 years. In 2020, Democrats came out in record numbers to vote against Trump – and along the way, they reversed even more seats, giving Democrats super-majorities for the very first time.

This leaves Republicans at a standstill. Andrew Giuliani, who worked as Trump’s White House aide, will have a tough learning experience if he tries to campaign as a supporter of the unpopular ex-president. Zeldin, a more senior politician, never even mentioned Trump’s name in his campaign announcement video, despite being staunchly pro-Trump.

Earlier this year, unable to make significant progress in Democratic stronghold of New York, some Republican leaders went so far as to urge party members to change their registration to Democrat, to better influence the outcome of the November race to the town hall.

The GOP has its work cut out for it in trying to organize a return to New York. By all indications, their first step should be to disown the former president and start building a party that has nothing to do with its former leader, Donald Trump.

