CDA to open open courts online – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Following instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to hold open courts online where people can share their problems for redress. The first online court will be held on April 13. As a first step, complaints about the sewage system and sanitation will be heard and dealt with as soon as possible.

According to a statement, in light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions for immediate resolution of public issues, the CDA also provided immediate assistance to citizens of the federal capital.

People can file their complaints on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. and can voice their concerns on Facebook, www.facebook.com / capital.development.authority.usb.

In the first phase, a tribunal will be held to resolve issues related to the sewage system and sanitation. The complainant should enter their name, mobile number, complaint details in the comment box, a statement mentioned.

Meanwhile, CDA sealed five plots of the G-8 / 1’s I&T Center for violation of land use plans (LOPs). The parcel numbers are 50, 51, 52, 53 and 54 from I&T Center.

According to the details, the plot owners had set up illegal shops in the residential area at the back of the I&T center in violation of the 2020 regulation on the construction control of the capital Islamabad treasury. -causing the reviews, however, the reviews were not respected by the owners. CDA’s Building Control Service (BCS) sealed the entrances.

It is relevant to mention here that opening stores behind the I&T center is not only a violation of the approved LOP, but also a matter of public interest.

The stores have entrances to the residential area and were causing public problems. These illegal stores not only block the trails but are also the cause of illegal parking, the CDA spokesperson said.

Posted in Dawn on April 11, 2021

