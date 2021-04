Brexit news: Boris Johnson pledges to protect UK fishing fleet from European bureaucracy | Politics | New

The introduction of new controls and red tape since the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31 has disrupted exports of fresh fish and seafood to the EU to the frustration and anger of fishing organizations and producers. Since January 1, shellfish fishermen can also only send pre-purified shellfish to the mainland.

It comes after the EU classified UK waters as ‘Class B’ instead of the cleanest waters – categorized as ‘Class A’ – putting trade restrictions in place. During a trip to Cornwall, Boris Johnson said he recognized the post-Brexit export chaos and promised the UK government was working hard to resolve it. Mr Johnson said: “The first thing is of course I recognize the disruption and anxiety that some fishermen have had as a result of the changes and we are working very hard. “Ultimately, of course, there will be significant opportunities for the UK fishing fleet, the fishing industry in particular here in Cornwall, but there is no doubt that there have been problems over the last few years. month.

He admitted that the fishing industry had also not been “helped” by the restaurant business on the continent “because of Covid and our own restaurants”. But he clarified: “But there are some definite additional problems that we had to address and that is why we are putting in a £ 2million fund for short-term problems and a £ 10,000 fund to help people. individuals, or 10,000 pounds. for the logistical problems of individuals. ‘What we want to do is use the £ 100million long term fund to really strengthen the fishing industry in Cornwall and across the UK so build their long term future because in a few years we will have access. “The ability to catch all of our fish in our waters and, frankly, we need to train members of our fishing fleet communities to be ready for it. FOR THE LATEST NEWS FROM BREXIT, PLEASE SEE BELOW:

8am update: Lack of Brexit uncertainty improves job prospects Job prospects are improving with the successful rollout of the vaccine and the expansion of the job retention program, new research shows. Business consultancy BDO said there were “green shoots of optimism” in the UK economy following the vaccine rollout and continued government support for business. But the pandemic has had a huge impact on employment, with the number of salaried employees declining by 693,000 a year ago, the report says. Optimism was also fueled by the lack of Brexit uncertainty as businesses adjust to Britain’s new relationship with the EU, BDO said.







