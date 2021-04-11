Trump remained stable among believers in ballot, lost non-religious vote





THE CONVERSATION via AP — For all the predictions and talk of declining support among evangelicals, it seems Donald Trump’s electoral loss was not due to religious voters.

As a religious data analyst, I analyzed data released in March 2021 that breaks down the 2020 US presidential election results by faith. And overall, there has been very little noticeable change in the voting choice of religious groups between 2016 and 2020 in fact, for most faiths, support for Trump has increased slightly. Instead, it is among those who do not identify with any religion that Trump has seen a noticeable decline.

Although exit poll data initially indicates a decline in white evangelical support for Trump in 2020, the latest data shows that is not the case. The data is based on the Cooperative Election Study, which has become the gold standard for assessing voting choice due to its sample size and its ability to accurately represent the electoral population of the United States.

Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles Sign up for free

In fact, with 80% of white evangelicals supporting Trump in 2020, support has actually increased from the 78% who voted for him four years earlier. Trump also saw a two-point increase in the vote of non-white evangelicals, white Catholics, black Protestants and Jews from four years ago.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, February 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo / John Raoux)

These differences are not statistically significant, and as such it would be wrong to say that this definitely shows that Trump won among religious groups. But it does indicate that among the largest religious groups in the United States, voting patterns in the November 2020 vote appeared to remain largely stable with four years earlier. Trump failed to win much larger shares, and winner Joe Biden also failed to drive religious voters away from the Trump coalition.

Losing the non-religious

However, there are some interesting and statistically significant trends as you break down the data further. Non-White Catholics have shifted four points to Donald Trump. This is consistent with what we’ve seen in places like the heavily Hispanic and Catholic county of Miami-Dade, Florida, where Trumps’ overall vote share rose from 35% to 46% between 2016 and 2020.

Trump also managed to gain 15 percentage points among the Mormon vote. At first glance, it would appear like a big leap. But that makes sense when you factor in that roughly 15% of the Mormon vote in 2016 went to the native of Utah and fellow Mormon Evan McMullin, who ran that year for election as as third candidate. Without McMullin in 2020, Trump chose Mormon voters, as did Joe Biden, who did a bit better than Hillary Clinton among Mormons.

Trump supporters at a rally ahead of an assault on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP Photo / John Minchillo)

There is also weak evidence that the Republican candidate gained some support among small religious groups in the United States, such as Hindus and Buddhists. Trump increased his share of those two groups by four percentage points each. But it’s important to note that these two groups together make up only about 1.5% of the U.S. population. As such, a four point increase translates to only a very small fraction of the overall popular vote.

What is clear is that Trump has lost a lot of ground among unaffiliated clerics. Atheist’s share of the atheist vote fell from 14% in 2016 to just 11% in 2020; the decline in agnostics was slightly greater, from 23% to 18%.

Moreover, those who identify as nothing in particular a group that represents 21% of the overall American population were not so supportive of Trump in his bid for reelection. His share of the vote in that group fell by three percentage points, while Bidens rose by more than seven points, with the Democrat managing to win a lot of nothing in particular who had supported third-party candidates in the 2016 election.

Taken as a whole, Trump has done somewhat better among Christians and other small religious groups in the United States, but has lost ground among non-religious affiliates. What these results cannot explain, however, is a record participation rate. There were almost 22 million more votes in 2020 than in 2016. So while the share of the vote may not have changed much, the number of votes cast helped tip the election. of the Democratic candidate. A more detailed breakdown of voter turnout is expected to be released in July 2021 by the team administering the Cooperative Election Study; This will more clearly highlight the image of religion and the 2020 vote.

Ryan Burge is an assistant professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here.

I am proud to work at The Times of Israel

I’ll tell you the truth: life here in Israel is not always easy. But it is full of beauty and meaning.

I am proud to work at The Times of Israel alongside colleagues who dedicate their hearts to their work day in and day out to capture the complexity of this extraordinary place.

I believe our reporting sets an important tone of honesty and decency which is essential for understanding what is really going on in Israel. It takes a lot of time, commitment and hard work on the part of our team to achieve this.

Your support, through your membership in The Times of Israel community, allows us to continue our work. Would you like to join our community today?

thank you,

Sarah Tuttle Singer, Editor-in-Chief, New Media

Join The Times of Israel Community Join Our Community Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this

Are you serious. We appreciate this!

We’re so glad you read the X Times of Israel articles last month.

That’s why we come to work every day – to provide knowledgeable readers like you with must-see coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other media outlets, we have not set up a payment wall. But since the journalism we do is expensive, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help us support our work by joining the Times of Israel community.

For as little as $ 6 per month, you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to members of the Times of Israel community.

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos