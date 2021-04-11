The story of the end of the cash welfare program in April 2021

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini announced the program Social assistance in cash (BST) officially ended in April 2021 and was not extended due to lack of budget. However, the Ministry of Finance has not received any proposal from Risma regarding the budgetary requirements for this program extension.

“So far not yet,” said Purwanto, director of budget development for human development and culture (PMK) at the finance ministry, contacted in Jakarta on Sunday April 11, 2021.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance is currently in a waiting position. Purwanto said his party could not promise there would be a budget for all proposed needs Risma.

But if there is a suggestion, the Ministry of Finance will analyze the adequacy of the budget available for National Economic Recovery (PEN) for this program and other social assistance programs. “We still have reservations in the social protection cluster,” he said.

Then, if the proposal has been submitted, a joint discussion will take place. It is only later that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will decide on the continuation of the program. BST It was at a cabinet meeting.

Based on the information collected by Tempo, the Ministry of Finance could adjust the budget for the extension of the BST program as long as there are proposals. It’s just that, so far, it is Risma who has not officially proposed to the Ministry of Finance.

BST is one of the cash assistance programs launched by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi on January 4, 2021. Besides BST, there is also the Family Hope Program (PKH) and Non-Cash Food Assistance (BPNT).

Especially for BST, the total number of beneficiaries reaches 10 million families with an amount of IDR 300,000 per family. A budget of IDR 12 trillion is prepared for distribution over four months, January through April 2021.

Initially, the aid was only prepared at Rp. 200,000 per family for six months, from January to June 2021. But based on various considerations, the aid was set at Rp. 300 per family as in 202. However, the period was shortened to four months.

Then on March 31, 2021, Risma announced that this TSB would not be extended. “There is no budget for it,” Risma said in West Java, as quoted by Antara.

Risma’s statement then drew criticism, one of which came from DPR Commission VIII member Hidayat Nur Wahid. He regretted Risma’s attitude to stop BST.

According to him, the government has prepared a budget for the national economic stimulus program which reaches Rp 700 trillion throughout 2021. “The Minister of Social Affairs should have fighting power and maximize his blusukan ability to defend the people,” he said he said in a written statement on April 5, 2021.

The Director General of Poor Management at the Ministry of Social Affairs, Asep Sasa Purnama, did not provide many responses to this budget report. “The finance ministry has the authority (with respect to the availability and provision of the budget),” he said when contacted.

Tempo also confirmed that the proposal has not yet been submitted to the Ministry of Finance. Asep said this issue needs to be addressed directly by Risma. Tempo tried to contact Risma, but until this news broke there was no response.

In addition, the head of the public relations office of the Ministry of Social Affairs, Sonny W. Manalu, stressed that the distribution of BST will always end in April 2021. “At the Ministry of Social Affairs, it is final, unless that there is a presidential policy, the Ministry of Social Affairs is ready to act, ”he said when contacted on April 9, 2021.