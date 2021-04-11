Covid-19 cases, lockdown, nighttime curfew guidelines in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, MP today Breaking News





A health worker in a PPE kit in front of the Covid-19 ward of the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Coronavirus India Live Updates:The Covid-19 situation in Delhi is “very serious”, with 10,732 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Kejriwal urged people not to leave their homes unless it is urgent to use masks and disinfectants. He said his government did not want to impose the lockdown. “I think lockdown is not a solution to dealing with COVID-19. It should only be imposed if the hospital system collapses, ”he said. India on Sunday reported 1,52879 new cases of Covid-19 and 839 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,33 58,805 and the death toll has risen to 1,69,275. There are currently 1,108,087 active cases, while as many as 1,20,81,443 people have been reported. recovered from the disease At least 10,15,95,147 people received the Covid-19 vaccine Meanwhile, a four-day “ Tika Utsav (vaccine festival) ” for COVID-19 (April 11 (birthday of Jyotirao Phules) to April 14 (birthday of BR Ambedkars)) is being held in nationwide from Sunday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with chief state ministers to help those eligible for vaccination get vaccinated during the period. “We are going to start ‘Tika Utsav’ today across the country. I urge compatriots to respect 4 things to help those who need help getting vaccinated, help people with COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if anyone tests positive, create a zone of micro-containment in the region, ”Modi said on Sunday. As India opened vaccination on April 1 for all people over 45, Maharashtra, which now reported a shortage of vaccines at several sites, had administered 31.74 lakh doses in the first nine days of the campaign. phase 3. This was a staggering 96.39% increase from the previous nine-day period, a close examination of official data reveals. Significantly, the increase in Maharashtra was higher than the national trend which was 89.48 percent for the same period. This exponential increase in state at the start of phase 3 indicates that the sudden vaccine request is one of the main reasons why some vaccination centers are facing a shortage of stock in the state.

An NSG commando receives the Covid-19 vaccine at the BKC vaccination center on Saturday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) As Maharashtra observed the first day of a weekend lockdown after five days of daytime restrictions and nighttime curfews, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that the state government would likely impose a more lockdown. long 15 days to break the chain of infection, starting on Monday. , April 12. At a meeting of representatives of the ruling tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata party, he requested the cooperation of all parties in any decision the state takes in this regard. Thackeray was assured of the support of all present, including former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis demanded that the government come up with a detailed plan to allay people’s fears over job losses and livelihood issues during the lockdown.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos