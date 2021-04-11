Brunei-China trade up 72.5%, Chinese envoy says





BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei’s trade volume with China grew by 72.5% last year, the fastest growth among ASEAN member states, said Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Yu Hong on Saturday. She said bilateral trade had grown “against all odds”, reaching $ 1.91 billion in 2020, from $ 719 million in 2016. The envoy was speaking at the award ceremony of the Logo Design Competition to marke anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brunei. She added that China’s investments in Brunei covered various areas, including downstream oil and gas sector, port operations, while providing local employment opportunities and contributing to Bruneis’ efforts to achieve diversification. economic. Chinese company Hengyi Industries is the largest foreign direct investment project in Brunei, exporting 9.46 million metric tonnes of petrochemicals worth US $ 4.08 billion since its oil refinery began operations in November 2019. Yu said the two countries have supported each other amid the COVID-19 outbreak. While most countries faced severe vaccine shortages, China donated vaccines to Brunei despite its own strong domestic demand, which fully reflects the solidarity and friendship between China and Brunei, a- she declared. China donated 52,000 doses of Sinopharm jabs to Brunei earlier in February this year. She said that China-Brunei relations are at a new “historic starting point” as Brunei assumed the rotating presidency of ASEAN this year. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the China-ASEAN dialogue relationship. China will work with Brunei to strengthen cooperation in promoting economic recovery and maintaining regional peace, stability and development to push our strategic cooperation partnership and China-ASEAN cooperation to new heights, Yu said. Describing Brunei and China’s ties over three decades, she said the two countries had made high-level visits. During Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Brunei in 2018, bilateral relations were transformed into a “strategic cooperation partnership”. His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah has visited China 12 times. The heads of state of the two countries have charted the course for the development of bilateral relations from a strategic point of view, she added. Over the past 30 years, the two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative in 2018. Initiated by China, the Belt and Road Initiative seeks to connect Asia to Africa and Europe via land and sea networks and to strengthen Beijing’s economic leadership through infrastructure projects.

