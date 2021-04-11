The Papuan community suggests the creation of the Ir H Joko Widodo 4 agricultural vocational school in Biak Numfor





Both, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was invited to fulfill the wishes of the Papuan people to develop the State Vocational High School (SMKN) 4 for Agriculture Ir H Joko Widodo in Biak Numfor Regency, Papua Province. According to Leonard Makuker, head of the Biak Numfor (USB) new school proposal team, this educational institution is based on the development of a very large agricultural land with enormous potential in the Siarei region, Biak Numfor. This school, said Leo Makuker, was started against a background where the availability of sufficiently large land in the region has not only marine potential, but also enormous agricultural potential that has not been professionally managed so far. “The Sairei region consists of eight districts, there is vast agricultural land which has not been professionally managed. If the educational institution can stay there, the students of this school will be skillfully trained in agriculture, whose graduates will be able to become intellectual thinkers on how to manage large agricultural land into productive land to support the well- be from the community. “, Leo Makuker told Beritasatu.com, Sunday (04/11/2021). According to him, the trend in Papua, especially in Biak Numfor, is that high school and university graduates expect only to become civil servants (ASN), while the quota provided by the government is very limited. This condition leads to a lot of unemployment, as not all graduates can be accepted as civil servants with a very limited quota. Therefore, Leo Makuker, together with village officials, including the chief of Wodu village, Andei district and Frans Wamaer, teacher at Warsa 1 public high school, Warsa district, Biak Numfor, initiated the creation of the SMKN 4 Agriculture of Ir H Joko Widodo in Biak Numfor. “Once again, the vocational school must welcome the Papuan generation to receive an education related to the needs of their region, so that after graduation, it is hoped that no one will be unemployed. , but will be able to directly manage existing land. to accelerate the improvement of well-being, “he said. Leo Makuker. He said that so far the community has managed the land traditionally for their survival. “However, the results are not enough to finance the lives of children and their families,” he said. Therefore, if the SMKN 4 Pertanian can be built, it is destined to become an agricultural educational development center that produces professional agricultural workers. In this regard, he said, the USB task team had completed all the required documents including land acquisition and the like, and this plan had received support from the Biak Numfor Regency government. According to Leo Makuker, the General Directorate of Vocational High School Development (SMK) of the Ministry of Education and Culture has allocated 97% of public funds to help build SMK USB in 25 sites in Indonesia by 2020. Based on this information, the USB team at SMKN Pertanian Ir. H Joko Widodo, Biak Numfor Regency, proposed to the Governor of Papua through the head of the Papua Provincial Bureau of Education to review this proposal, ”said Leo Makuker. Source: BeritaSatu.com

