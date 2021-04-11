Connect with us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls four appeals as “Tika Utsav” to step up immunization coverage begins

PM Modi was the first beneficiary on March 1, as vaccination was extended to people over 60.

New Delhi:

A ‘Tika utsav‘or a vaccine festival is being held across the country from today to inoculate as many eligible people as possible against the coronavirus amid a worrying increase in cases. The mass immunization program – which runs April 11-14 – follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to senior ministers from all states and EU territories at a meeting on the coronavirus situation.

The ‘Tika Utsav ‘ marks the start of the Second Great War on COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he made several suggestions to people to combat the virus and urged them to focus on personal hygiene and social.

In a statement, he urged people to keep four things in mind, including “each one, vaccinate one”, “each one, treat one” and “each one, save one”.

Several states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have stepped up efforts to double vaccinations and called on people to get vaccinated during the four-day program.

In Uttar Pradesh, the ‘Tika Utsav ‘ will begin with 6,000 vaccination centers in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Governor will participate in the immunization webinars every day of the campaign.

Neighboring Bihar is likely to vaccinate four lakh people for ‘Tika Utsav ‘, according to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Mr Kumar also called on people to get vaccinated in order to contain the corona pandemic.

Mr Kumar’s counterpart in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called the vaccine “the greatest weapon” in the fight against the coronavirus as he urged eligible people in the southern state to get vaccinated .

The campaign is taking place amid states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, warning of rapidly running out of coronavirus vaccine stocks.

While Punjab’s Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said his state had only five days of vaccines left, his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot warned that vaccine stocks in the state would run out in the near future. 48 hours or less if the center did not send the doses immediately. .

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also pointed out the vaccine shortage problem, saying the nation’s capital had between seven and 10 days of stock.

Earlier this week, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta told ANI news agency that there were only two days of supply left in his state, with around 10 lakh doses urgently needed. .

More than 10 million people have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country since the mass inoculation campaign began earlier this year, making India the fastest country to reach the milestone.

While India only took 85 days to reach the 100 million dose mark, the United States took 89 days and China took 102 days to do the same, the health ministry said. The union.

India has witnessed an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases since the start of the year. This morning, India added 1,52879 fresh infections, setting another grim one-day high as the country’s Covid total climbed to over 1.33 crore. 839 deaths in the past 24 hours brought the total death toll to 1.69 lakh. New cases reported today are 5% higher than yesterday when 1,45,384 cases were reported.

Eight states – Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala – account for 60.62% of the total doses administered so far in the country, according to the ministry.



