Boris Johnson rejects calls for a summit on violence in Northern Ireland | North Ireland

Boris Johnsons’ government is resisting growing calls for a special crisis summit with Dublin to address mounting tensions in Northern Ireland amid growing international concern over a return to sectarian violence .

the Observer was informed by high-level sources that suggestions from Dublin to London that the crisis would require a high-level intergovernmental conference to help stabilize the situation met with no enthusiasm on the British side.

It is understood that Dublin strongly believes that the recent tensions and several nights of violence, as well as the breakdown of relations between the Northern Irish parties, demand that the two governments meet urgently.

The view in Dublin is that the political leadership needed to stabilize the situation will not currently come from Northern Ireland. It has to come from both governments. Dublin believes that such a meeting would be a very visible way to reassure people that the center is going to be held, a source said.

Dublin wants a meeting in Northern Ireland between British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis and Irish Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney to address a range of issues that have rekindled the tensions, including trade and border issues caused by Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

It is understood that calls for a special meeting, as provided for in the Good Friday deal, were relayed through diplomatic channels late last week, but were rejected by London.

There is a fear of upsetting trade unionists, a fear that this will be seen as excessive Dublin interference in the affairs of Northern Ireland, an insider said.

Irish taoiseach Michel Martin said yesterday political leaders must not allow Northern Ireland to return to this dark place of sectarian killings and political discord after the region was marred by another night of chaos Friday.

On the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement 23 years ago, the taoiseach said that it is especially incumbent upon those of us who currently hold the responsibility of political leadership to move forward and to play our part and to ensure that this does not happen.

Police officers were injured as they were attacked in the loyalist Tigers Bay area, north of Belfast, on the eighth consecutive night of violence. A burning car was slammed into a police vehicle and garbage cans were set on fire in the middle of the road, raising fears that violence could continue over the weekend.

Northern Ireland Deputy Prime Minister Michelle ONeill said on Friday evening: I am worried about the weekend ahead. We must all be very careful and very consciously try to do everything possible to prevent this from happening. I believe that both governments have an important role to play here, as co-guarantors of the Good Friday agreement. I made this point to Brandon Lewis this morning.

Lewis traveled to Belfast on Friday for urgent talks with the five party leaders on the Northern Ireland executive, but no statement has been released due to protocols surrounding Prince Philip’s death.

The White House expressed concern on Thursday, with Joe Biden calling for calm after what police described as the worst violence in Belfast in years.

Write today ObserverJonathan Powell, who was Britain’s top negotiator in Northern Ireland from 1997 to 2007, said Johnson lied about the effects of his Brexit deal and said the current return to violence requires more political sense than All of this is forcing the UK government to start paying attention to Northern Ireland rather than using it cynically, he writes. The worst problems in Ireland have always happened when Britain ignores it. And that means it should no longer be used as a ram in a new post-Brexit conflict with the EU.

Most of all, it means being upfront with the people of Northern Ireland about where they stand. The government can no longer claim to have clean hands if it does not take these steps and the result of its political approach is the collapse of peace in Northern Ireland.

Labor is also calling on Johnson to set up an Anglo-Irish intergovernmental conference, designed under the deal as an escape valve to manage disagreements and tensions.

Louise Haigh, the fictitious Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said: If he is serious about the dialogue, the PM should revive the institutions of the Good Friday deal to which he has given little attention. Warning. Every moment of instability in Northern Ireland demands focus, attention and leadership from the Prime Minister. Boris Johnson has to start showing it.

A timeline for intergovernmental talks is unlikely until a legal dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol between the EU and the UK is resolved.

A roadmap on the implementation of the protocol was delivered by the United Kingdom in Brussels on March 31 and technical discussions are currently underway.

Lewis told parties in Northern Ireland on Friday that the protocol would not be abandoned, but communications around the resolution of the EU-UK dispute will require careful and strategic management in the current feverish atmosphere in Belfast and elsewhere. In the region.