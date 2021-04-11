Warning of World War III as Europe “risks becoming a battleground for China and the United States” | World | New





China: Putin arrives in Beijing ahead of Belt and Road Forum Diplomatic tensions took a new turn this week after China urged the EU to render an “independent” judgment on Beijing, free from the United States. During a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke of the “challenges” his country is facing in proposing new development projects. According to the public broadcaster CCTV, he said, “At present, China-EU relations face new development opportunities, but also different challenges. “China’s development is an opportunity for the EU. “We hope that the EU can independently exercise good judgment and achieve strategic autonomy in the truest sense of the word.” Tensions between China and the United States have intensified since Joe Biden entered the White House in January. Things are likely to get worse as China sets its sights on Europe and the rest of the world in its ambitious ‘Belt and Road Initiative’, also known as the ‘New Silk Road’ . World War III: Europe could become a ‘battleground’ for a war between China and the United States Angela Merkel: President Xi this week called on German Chancellor, calling for EU ‘independence’ The plans aim to open up and connect the world via ancient trade routes with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure. The “belt” will follow overland routes from China, through Central Asia and the Middle East, through Europe; while its “route” will establish new sea routes west to Africa and south to Europe with the hope of creating new infrastructure across the Balkans and central Europe. Beijing has already signed an investment agreement with Italy, the first G7 member to do so and founding state of what is now the EU. China also owns the port of Piraeus in Greece and has considerable influence in Trieste, a vital port in Italy that marks the start of the journey for millions of Chinese goods flowing into southern and central Europe. JUSTIN: Joe Biden crackdown on high incomes with massive tax hike Trieste: China exerts influence over the Italian port of Trieste, a vital gateway to central Europe The United States views China’s interest and the injection of money into Europe with great suspicion. Things got worse in the dying days of 2020, when the EU – led by Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron – signed a massive investment deal with China. Since then, Biden has fought to anticipate China’s growth, coordinating a transatlantic strategy to limit his assertion. Many now fear that Europe will become a pawn in a bigger game of who owns the world between the United States and China. Gida Messetti, Italian sinologist, agrees with this. Speaking during DW’s documentary, “ China’s Gateway to Europe – The New Silk Road ” at the end of 2020, she warned of a third world war on the horizon. She said: “I hope for European leadership, because otherwise Europe risks becoming the battleground for China and the United States. “Europe can be the third key player on the world stage. “I hope this is what Europe decides to do.” DON’T MISS China’s master plan describes as Beijing’s ‘New Silk Road’ 200 miles from UK [REPORT]

Taiwan to ‘open fire’ on approaching Chinese drones amid tensions [ANALYSIS] Eastern Europe: China has injected billions into countries like Serbia to invest in infrastructure Sinologue: Gida Messetti warned of a possible confrontation in the future Francesco Parisi, a businessman in Italy, told the documentary that he is worried about any new confrontations like the one seen during the Cold War. He said: “This confrontational situation and the worry of a new Cold War worry me personally and for my business in general. “But for me, also as an EU citizen. “We see international trade as a bridge, to be useful, to maintain and maintain the peace.” Silk Road: If China’s plans come to fruition, infrastructure could be just 200 miles from UK China’s interests in Europe were made clear in February after overtaking the United States to become the EU’s largest trading partner. Trade between the two accounted for $ 709 billion (€ 586 billion, £ 511 billion) in 2020, compared with $ 671 billion (€ 569 billion, £ 485 billion) in imports and exports from the United States. President Xi, speaking to Merkel, drew attention to this point, saying, “For five consecutive years, China has been Germany’s main trading partner. “We hope that Germany will remain open and expand … cooperation between businesses in our countries.” Joe Biden: US President has stepped up his country’s efforts against China In recent months, the anger of the United States has focused on human rights abuses in northwest China’s Xinjiang Province, where more than a million Uyghur Muslims are believed to be held in this country. which Beijing describes as “re-education camps”. Last month, following the lead of the United States, the EU imposed sanctions on China for the alleged abuses. Beijing has responded, as it has done with the United States and the United Kingdom, with its own retaliatory measures.







