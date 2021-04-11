Avant-garde filmmaker Nasir Hussain and his superstar nephew Aamir Khan





Aamir Khan became a superstar from his very first film, and the actor has proven over the years that he inherited the filmmaker’s keen sense from his father Tahir Hussain and his uncle Nasir Hussain. Another force to be reckoned with in Hindi cinema is the Khan-Hussain family. Nasir Hussain has produced several successful films and set trends in Bollywood. Aamir has reinvented himself time and again to maintain his popularity and respect in the industry for over 30 years, breaking box office records with some of his films. Her children Ira and Junaid have already started to show their talents both in the theater and in the cinema.

Here’s a look at the KhanHussain family who have been setting benchmarks in Bollywood for around 70 years.

1st generation:

Nasir Hussain: He is a seasoned writer, producer and director and made his writing debut with the 1953 super hit, Anarkali for Filmistan Studios, which he joined as a freelance writer. Nasir then set up his own production house named Nasir Hussain Films. With a career spanning decades, Hussain has been credited as a major pioneer in the history of Hindi cinema. For example, he directed Yaadon Ki Baraat (1973), which created the genre of Bollywood masala film that defined Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, and he wrote and produced Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), which set the pattern of Bollywood musical romance that defined Hindi cinema in the 1990s. Nasir launched Mansoor Khan and Aamir Khan with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which was co-written by the two brothers in their youth.

Nasir Hussain had two children – an eldest son Mansoor Khan and a younger adopted daughter, Nuzhat Khan. Nuzhat Khan married a convert to Islam, Anil Pal, an engineer, and had a child, Imran Khan.

Tahir Hussain: Nasir Hussain’s younger brother Tahir Hussain is also a filmmaker and has produced several films including Caravan (1971), Anamika (1973) and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993) .Tahir and his wife Zeenat Hussain have four children – Farhat Khan, Aamir Khan, Faisal Khan and Nikhat Khan.

2nd generation:

Aamir Khan: One of three Khans who have been a major force in Bollywood for 30 years now, Aamirs’ journey of success began with his very first film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He had appeared as a child artist in his uncles’ films before that. He established himself as a leading actor in Hindi cinema in the 1990s by appearing in a number of commercially successful films including Dil, Raja Hindustani and Sarfarosh. In 1999, he founded Aamir Khan Productions, whose first film, Lagaan (2001), won an Oscar nomination. He made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par (2007). Aamir’s biggest worldwide success came with Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK and Dangal, each holding the record for the highest grossing Indian film.

Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. They have two children: a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira. They divorced in 2002 and Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005. Their son, Azad Rao Khan, was born in 2011.

Outside of the film industry, he is also linked to Abul Kalam Azad through his grandmother. Khan is also the second cousin of six times MLA, former vice president of BJP and current governor of Manipur Najma Heptulla, who is the great-niece of Abul Kalam Azad.

Kiran Rao: The producer, writer and director has films like Dhobi Ghat and Delhi Belly to his credit. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is Kiran’s first cousin. Kiran’s paternal father and Hydari’s maternal grandfather, J. Rameshwar Rao, was the Raja of Wanaparthy, a large estate under the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Faisal Khan: Brother Aamirs appeared in Pyar Ka Mausam playing the role of Shashi Kapoor as a child. He played a minor role as a villain in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Faisal got his first lead role in the 1994 film Madhosh, directed by Vikram Bhatt. After a five-year hiatus, he returns alongside his brother in Mela (2000).

Nikhat Khan: Aamirs sister has produced films and played minor roles in films. Nikhat is married to Santosh Hegde. They have two children -Seher and Shravan.

Mansoor Khan: The producer, director and screenwriter is the son of Nasir Hussains and cousin of Aamir Khan. He made his directorial debut with the super-hit Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He followed this success four years later with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander (1992). Mansoor’s other films Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995) and Josh (2000) had moderate success. In 2008, he co-produced the film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na with Aamir Khan, which marked the debut of his nephew Imran Khan. He settled in Coonoor with his wife Tina, where he practiced agriculture. Their children are his daughter Zayn and his son Pablo.

Tariq Khan: He was born to Azhar Ali Khan, who married the sister of Nasir Hussain. He is the cousin of actors Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan. He appeared in 16 films, including Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Zakhmee (1975) and Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977).

Raj Zutshi: The actor was once married to Nuzhat Hussain, daughter of filmmaker Nasir Hussain. He was her second husband and the stepfather of actor Imran Khan, who was Nuzhat’s son through her first husband, Anil Pal. Raj Zutshi started his career as a theater artist and appeared in several films, including Lagaan, Murder and Love Aaj Kal.

3rd generation:

Imran Khan: Mansoor Khan and Aamir Khan later launched their nephew, Imran Khan, with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008. The film was released under the Aamir Khan Productions banner and was a huge success. He went on to star in a number of films like I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Delhi Belly (2011), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012). Imran has been missing for several years now, during which rumors of issues in his marriage to Avantika Malik have also surfaced. The couple have a daughter, Imara.

Junaid Khan: Aamirs’ oldest son is set to make his Bollywood debut with Maharaja of Siddharth P Malhotra. He has helped on films so far.

Ira Khan: She made her debut as a theater director with the adaptation of Euripides’ Medea. She has said in the past that she prefers to stay behind the camera. In February 2021, Ira confirmed that she was dating fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare.

