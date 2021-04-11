PM Modi talks to Yediyurappa, suggests focusing on micro-containment zones to control COVID





Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested focusing on micro-containment zones to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state. The chief minister who spoke to the prime minister on Sunday said the latter also appreciates the efforts of the state government. “Met with Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and briefed him on measures being taken in the state to mitigate the second wave of pandemic. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the government and suggested to focus on micro-containment zones to contain the spread of infection, “Yediyurappa tweeted. Following the videoconference with Modi, Yediyurappa on Thursday announced a corona curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. at seven district centers across the state with Manipal, from April 10 to 20, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. The state has seen an increase in COVID cases since the start of the month and is reporting nearly 7,000 new cases per day in the past two days. Last night, the total number of active cases in the state stood at 61,653. The Chief Minister also appealed to those eligible to be vaccinated.

“The vaccine is the greatest weapon we have in this battle against Covid-19. I urge all eligible citizens to get vaccinated and I also encourage people around you to get vaccinated. Let us continue to remain protected by wearing masks and by following social distance ”. he said in another tweet. As suggested by the Prime Minister during Thursday’s videoconference with various chief ministers, the state government is holding vaccination campaigns from April 11 – Jyotiba Phule’s birthday to April 14 – Ambedkar’s birthday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos