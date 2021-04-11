China v Russia v America: is 2021 the year Orwells 1984 becomes reality? | World news

IIt may just be a coincidence that Russia exerted military pressure on Ukraine last week at the same time as China loudly shook sabers around Taiwan. Spring, to maim Tennyson, is when a young man’s fantasy turns into war and this twisted maxim can even apply to aging thugs like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Russia and China are getting closer and closer. Although there is no evidence of direct collusion on Ukraine and Taiwan, Presidents Putin and Xi are undoubtedly fully aware of their mutual actions, which have an identical effect and are mutually reinforcing: to end the untested US administration of Joe Bidens.

What is currently unfolding could be described as the ultimate fulfillment of George Orwell’s nightmarish vision, in his dystopian novel, 1984, of a world divided geographically, politically and militarily into three rival super-states: Oceania (North America plus Great Britain), Eurasia (Russia and Europe) and Eastasia (China).

The publication of Orwells’ book in 1949 coincided with the formation of the United States-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the emergence of Joseph Stalin’s Soviet Union as a power nuclear. She also saw the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China by Mao Zedong. Yet these were the first days.

Orwell’s prediction of a never-ending and never-ending world confrontation proved premature. China needed time to develop. The Soviet Union finally imploded. The United States, declaring a unipolar moment, claimed victory. Yet today, by certain measures, Orwell’s tripartite world is finally being born. 2021 is the new 1984.

If China and Russia are currently ganging up against the United States and its satraps, it is normal in a world where no superpower is allowed to dominate the other two. In 1972, Richard Nixon asked for help from China against the Soviets. Perhaps the United States and Russia will one day combine against Beijing. As Meat Loaf sings, two out of three aren’t bad.

Herein lies the truly global danger in the blurred gulf between words and deeds in the intensification of the trilateral struggle between the superpowers.

Advocates of a multipolar world will argue that it is too simplistic and that the strategic balance is more subtle and complex. Tell that to the people of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region and occupied Crimea, who face a deeply insignificant Russian military surge along the line of contact.

The consensus among analysts is that Putin is not about to invade. So what is he doing? Apologists suggest it was prompted by a Ukrainian decree last month declaring that the recapture of Crimea, seized by Russia in 2014, was an official government goal and by renewed talks on Ukraine’s membership. to NATO.

A more mundane explanation is that Moscow is pressuring Kiev to break the deadlock in the so-called Minsk peace process after the collapse of the last Donbass ceasefire. Putin enjoyed a huge, but fleeting, increase in grades after the annexation of Crimea. Last month, he used a lavish television rally marking his seventh birthday to regain his lost popularity.

It seems he failed. Russians are concerned about the coronavirus pandemic (and the incompetent official response), declining incomes, and deteriorating socio-economic prospects. More than ever, Putin’s plan to restore the Soviet empire seems irrelevant, especially to the youngest.

Putin is criticized at home by supporters of the heavily persecuted opposition activist Alexei Navalny and for allegations of corruption. Only 32% of Russians trust their president, according to a recent Levada Center survey. Seen this way, Ukraine’s rise to power looks like a calculated distraction for domestic political purposes.

Yet Putin may be deliberately testing American and European resolve. He will not have forgotten how George W. Bush pledged unwavering support for Georgia’s new democratic government in 2005, then slipped out when war broke out with Russia in 2008.

As analyst Ted Galen Carpenter noted last week, the Bidens White House also affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of continued aggression by the United States. Russia in Donbass and Crimea. It sounds like a makeshift hostage at best and cruel deception at worst.

The parallels between Washington’s excessive encouragement of Ukraine and Bush’s gaffe on Georgia are disturbing and alarming, Carpenter wrote. The United States and NATO would not go to war with Russia over eastern Ukraine any more than they would to save South Ossetia, he suggested. And if they did, well, it’s World War III right there.

Herein lies the truly global danger in the blurred gulf between word and deed in the intensification of the trilateral struggle between the superpowers. Putin, spurred on by Bidens’ murderous insult and numerous intractable disputes, will he call American presidents to bluff? On the other side of the world, Xi?

The surly leader of China looks like a man prone to rumor. It has endured numerous clashes at the hands of the West, including accusations of genocide in Xinjiang, brutality in Hong Kong, and aggression in the seas around China. What drives him now as its forces besiege Taiwan?

One answer is that Xi can also hope to distract from domestic issues. Maybe he faces unseen challenges within the Chinese Communist Party. More likely, he would like to mark Julys’ centenary of the founding of the CCP by finally conquering what was the last redoubt of the Chiang Kai-sheks nationalists.

The reunification of Taiwan would seal Xis’ legacy. Growing personal, strategic and military ties with Russia Putin mean he would not face any crackdown this quarter, and some applause. The Taiwanese swear to fight, but cannot triumph alone. Only the Americans really stand in the way.

Is Xi just trolling Washington’s proletarians? Or will he challenge them and move to Taiwan soon? The Orwellian nightmare for Biden and the West would be a simultaneous Russian invasion of Ukraine and a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Choice of Oceania: a war on two fronts, or humiliation at all levels. Welcome to the world of Winstons.