Raising the Parekraf sector, President Joko Widodo supports the Charisma Nusantara 2021 event

JAKARTA – Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy officially launched the “Kharisma Event Nusantara (KEN) 2021” program. This program is part of the government’s efforts to revive the wheels of the economy in the tourism sector and the creative economy, in particular in the events sector. officially launched the “Kharisma Event Nusantara (KEN) 2021” program. This program is part of the government’s efforts to revive the wheels of the economy in the tourism sector and the creative economy, in particular in the events sector. KEN 2021 is not only a regular program, but provides guidance to event attendees regarding the procedure for implementing the CHSE protocol in the implementation of an event. The guide is also accompanied by the assistance of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy / Baparekraf for all events organized throughout the country. Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno also hopes that the KEN 2021 program can become a powerhouse for the players of the event to keep working and come out of adversity. Read also: The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy organizes the charismatic event of Nusantara to encourage the development of the tourism sector “We want to send a clear and unequivocal message that the event is not a trigger for the transmission of COVID-19 but with strict health protocols the event can be organized again,” Sandiaga said during the Kharisma Event Nusantara launch ceremony at RCTI + MNC Studios, West Jakarta, Saturday April 10, 2021. Similar support was also expressed by President Joko Widodo . In the video of his remarks, the president said the program was a strategic step to promote Indonesia’s rich traditions, culture and natural resources to domestic and foreign tourists. “I hope that through this event, the tourism sector and the creative economy will resume soon. Workers in this sector can return to work while remaining disciplined in the application of health protocols so that tourism and our creative economy can recover and rebound, ”the president said on GTV. Meanwhile, Rizki Handayani, deputy for tourism products and event organizers at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy / Baparekraf, added that regional chefs and representatives of the actors of the event should immediately socialize the importance of the implementation of the CHSE protocol in the implementation of an event. . Read also: Unpaved Asphalt Edge Tour in Purwakarta Several LGs have started and have already done so. With conditions continuing to improve coupled with an increasingly massive vaccination program, we hope that from the second half of this year events in the regions can go well, Rizki said. The event was also animated by the performances of singer Titi DJ, Sara Fajira, Rinni Wulandari and the music group RAN. In addition, Sandiaga also symbolically inaugurated this program by piloting a paper plane with other guests. (have been)

